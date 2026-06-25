Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has reacted to the ongoing speculation regarding Kiara Advani portraying legendary actress Meena Kumari in his upcoming biographical drama, Kamal Aur Meena. The filmmaker, Malhotra, clarified that no casting decisions have been finalised yet for the much-anticipated film.

The buzz around Meena Kumari's biographical drama is yet again in the air. Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has clarified the casting buzz surrounding actress Kiara Advani reportedly playing the legendary 'Tragedy Queen' Meena Kumari in his upcoming biographical drama, Kamal Aur Meena. Malhotra confirmed that while speculation is rife, no actor has been officially locked for the pivotal role as of now.

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Meena Kumari was one of the most loved and highly celebrated icons of Indian cinema. She graced the big screen from the 1950s to the 1970s, leaving an undying mark with her stellar performances, most notably in films like Pakeezah. The biographical drama Kamal Aur Meena, announced in 2024, aims to delve into the lives of the celebrated actress and her husband, filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

Filmmaker On Casting Buzz

Talking about the casting buzz, Siddharth told Midday, "Till it's not locked, it's not locked. It's (how) the business is. It's not only the actor; it's the overall cost of the thing (that is a determinant)." There's no doubt that this casting has to be close to perfect so the chosen actress does justice to bring Meena Kumari's aura to life on the big screens.

All About Kamal Aur Meena

Malhotra gave an update on the film's development, revealing that the script for Kamal Aur Meena is complete. Revealing intricate details about the research, he said that the narrative is significantly enriched by nearly 2,000 handwritten love letters and personal diaries exchanged between Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari, offering an intimate glimpse of romance between the two that can be used for cinematic portrayal.

Malhotra revealed that the project might commence production by the year-end. Earlier the planned biographical film about Meena, reportedly starring Kriti Sanon was officially shelved.