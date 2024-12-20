5 Technology And Communication Services Stocks With Heightened Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

On Thursday, a handful of stocks trading with notable losses for the year saw brisk activity on Stocktwits, with retail attention triggering a substantial upside.

The broader market ended slightly lower on Thursday, unable to sustain its recovery from Wednesday's slump triggered by the Federal Reserve's December rate-setting meeting. Defensive sectors such as real estate, healthcare, consumer staples, and material and energy stocks served as drags.

On a positive note, the Dow Industrials snapped a 10-session losing streak thanks to stock-specific strength.

Amid Thursday’s lackluster market performance, the following technology and communication services stocks saw the loudest retail chatter:

Angi, Inc. ($ANGI)

Denver, Colorado-based Angi, which connects home service professionals with consumers, saw its stock rally by 3.66% on Thursday despite a lack of news. The stock rally set the retail crowd chatting, sending message volume up by 1,500%.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100), with message volume also at ‘extremely high’ levels.

ANGI sentiment and message volume December 20, 2024, as of 12:02 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A watcher said the stock could be seeing a short squeeze amid insider buying; They projected it as a “breakout candidate” have the potential to rise to $5-$7.

The stock is down about 32% this year.

reAlpha Tech Corp. ($AIRE)

Dublin, Ohio-based reAlpha Tech, saw its shares jump 30.36% on Thursday after the real-estate technology company that commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies said its board approved an investment policy for the purchase of cryptocurrencies and to adopt Bitcoin ($BTC.X), Ethereum ($ETH.X) and Solana ($SOL.X) as primary treasury assets.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear this year, with the upward momentum accelerating after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election. The incoming administration has come off as crypto-friendly, driving interest in digital currencies.

Retail followers of reAlpha Tech stock on the Stocktwits platform continued to chat about it amid the news, with message volume spiking 1433%.

One flagged the likelihood of the stock running up to the $2 area if it breaches the $1.53 resistance.

The stock has experienced a year-to-date loss of about 27%.

My Size, Inc. ($MYSZ)

Shares of My Size, an Israeli omnichannel e-commerce platform providing AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) measurement solutions for e-commerce companies, jumped 20.54% on Thursday on nearly four times the average volume. The move came despite a lack of any meaningful catalysts.

A retail watcher said he would buy the stock, citing the 500,000 float and warrants trading over $4.

Message volume climbed 1,400 over 24 hours on Thursday.

The stock is down a whopping 75% this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. ($TRIP)

Needham, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor, a travel guidance platform, came into retail’s radar after the company struck a merger arrangement with parent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ($LTRPA) ($LTRPB). The merger allows TripAdvisor to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor for about $435 million. The transaction, scheduled to close in the second half of 2025, aims to simplify TripAdvisor’s capital structure and reduce its outstanding shares.

The deal terms also allow TripAdvisor to retire nearly 27 million of its common stock currently held by Liberty TripAdvisor.

TRIP sentiment and message volume December 20, 2024, as of 12:02 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The 24-hour message volume on TripAdvisor stock jumped 900% on Thursday. Sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100).

For the year-to-period, the stock is down over 35%.

ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA)

ZenaTech is a Canada-based provider of AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions. The micro-cap's shares have been highly volatile amid deal announcements and the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority’s (FCC) clearance for visual line-of-sight commercial applications and data collection in the U.S., subject to specified conditions and limitations.

Since its Oct. 1 listing, the stock has lost a little over 12%

On Thursday, the stock soared 28.83% before ending at $7.73 on slightly above-average volume. The upside came following the company’s announcement that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has moved into its manufacturing facility in Phoneix, Arizona, to produce U.S. Defense and NATO drones as part of efforts to produce ‘Made in America’ drones.

On Stocktwits, message volume spiked by 850% over the past 24 hours.

Email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com for updates and corrections.<

Latest Videos