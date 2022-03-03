  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones

    On World Hearing Day, we spoke to Dr Satish Babu K, Senior Consultant ENT - Head & Neck Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, who helped us with some tips and precautions while listening through headphones. And also told us some inappropriate usage of headphones results in hearing loss, tinnitus, pain, sound sensitivity and many more.

    World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hearing problems due to headphones have gained significant attention in the last few decades. Inappropriate use of headphones results in several Ear/health-related issues, including Hearing Loss, tinnitus, pain, increased sound sensitivity, general tiredness/malaise, weakness, irritability and numbness around the ear region. Therefore, it is vital to follow certain precautions while listening through headphones.

    WAYS TO PREVENT HEARING LOSS WHILE USING HEADPHONES

    There are various ways through which hearing loss is minimized while using headphones. Some of them are:

    • Use over-the-ear headphones: Avoid using the inner-ear budsor insert phones, especially the tight-fitting ones. Using over-the-ear headphones reduces the level of sound/ pressure which directly contacts the eardrum. Using inner-ear buds increases loudness by 7-8 decibels. Further, over-the-ear headphones spread the sound more evenly throughout the ears and cause less damage. However, it is necessary to note that playing loud music for a long time, even with over-the-ear headphones, cause significant damage to the ears.
       
    • Stay in recommended listening levels: Always listen through headphones with the volume in recommended listening levels. You should set your volume limit to around or less than 60% of the total volume. The optimum hearing volume is 60 decibels. According to the National Institute of Health, the rule of thumb is to "avoid noises that are too long, too close, or too loud". 

    World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones RCB

    • Take breaks between listening: Do not listen for a prolonged period. Take breaks between listening. Some researchers advocate using the 60/60 rule while using headphones to prevent hearing damage. This rule recommends hearing a sound of 60% of the maximum volume for a maximum of 60 minutes. Taking a break of about 5 minutes reduces damage. Try alternating the ears for listening continuously, using one ear at a time while giving rest to the other ear. If there is any damage, the body will have enough time to heal. 
       
    • Use noise-cancelling options: Many people habitually increase headphones' volume when they are in noisy surroundings. However, raising the volume for a considerable time may cause significant hearing loss. Instead, you may opt for noise-cancelling headphones. These headphones limit the effect of surrounding noise that interferes with your listening.

    World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones RCB

    • Clean headphones regularly and do not share: You should clean your headphones regularly. It prevents the accumulation of sweat, shed skin and bacteria. A persistent ear infection may lead to hearing loss. You should also avoid sharing your headphone and using other people's headphones.
       
    • Limit listening time: Duration of listening also plays a vital role in ear damage. If you have a passion for listening to high volume music, limit the time. People may hear music at 102 decibels (Max volume) for not more than 10 minutes.
       
    • Go to your ENT for a routine check-up: If you have been using headphones for a long time, ensure to visit the ENT for a regular check-up and a hearing evaluation. Earlier the hearing loss is diagnosed, more effectively it can be managed. In the early stages, there is a Temporary loss of hearing - recoverable. At the same time, the Noise-induced hearing loss - the nerve damage is irreparable - ie., PERMANENT.

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent RCB

    What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure 'Education for All' - vpn

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

    National Science Day 2022 Some unknown facts about CV Raman know significance of the day gcw

    National Science Day 2022: Some unknown facts about CV Raman, know significance of the day

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets RCB

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets

    Maha Shivaratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings-dnm

    Mahashivratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings

    Recent Stories

    football Will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappe in PSG says Paris Saint Germain director Leonardo

    Will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappe in PSG, says director Leonardo

    Centre approves Rs 1,682.11 crore additional assistance to five states - ADT

    Centre approves Rs 1,682.11 crore additional assistance to five states

    Watch Russia removes US, UK, Japan flags, keeps India's Tricolour intact on Soyuz rocket-dnm

    Watch: Russia removes US, UK, Japan flags, keeps India’s Tricolour intact on Soyuz rocket

    Fitch Moody downgrades Russia s sovereign rating to junk gcw

    Fitch, Moody downgrades Russia's sovereign rating to 'junk'

    Russia-Ukraine war: Taiwan is next, Trump warns 'Prez Xi is watching with glee' - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Taiwan is next, Trump warns 'Prez Xi is watching with glee'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Video Icon