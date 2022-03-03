World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones

On World Hearing Day, we spoke to Dr Satish Babu K, Senior Consultant ENT - Head & Neck Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, who helped us with some tips and precautions while listening through headphones. And also told us some inappropriate usage of headphones results in hearing loss, tinnitus, pain, sound sensitivity and many more.

Hearing problems due to headphones have gained significant attention in the last few decades. Inappropriate use of headphones results in several Ear/health-related issues, including Hearing Loss, tinnitus, pain, increased sound sensitivity, general tiredness/malaise, weakness, irritability and numbness around the ear region. Therefore, it is vital to follow certain precautions while listening through headphones.

WAYS TO PREVENT HEARING LOSS WHILE USING HEADPHONES

There are various ways through which hearing loss is minimized while using headphones. Some of them are:

Use over-the-ear headphones: Avoid using the inner-ear budsor insert phones, especially the tight-fitting ones. Using over-the-ear headphones reduces the level of sound/ pressure which directly contacts the eardrum. Using inner-ear buds increases loudness by 7-8 decibels. Further, over-the-ear headphones spread the sound more evenly throughout the ears and cause less damage. However, it is necessary to note that playing loud music for a long time, even with over-the-ear headphones, cause significant damage to the ears.



Avoid using the inner-ear budsor insert phones, especially the tight-fitting ones. Using over-the-ear headphones reduces the level of sound/ pressure which directly contacts the eardrum. Using inner-ear buds increases loudness by 7-8 decibels. Further, over-the-ear headphones spread the sound more evenly throughout the ears and cause less damage. However, it is necessary to note that playing loud music for a long time, even with over-the-ear headphones, cause significant damage to the ears. Stay in recommended listening levels: Always listen through headphones with the volume in recommended listening levels. You should set your volume limit to around or less than 60% of the total volume. The optimum hearing volume is 60 decibels. According to the National Institute of Health, the rule of thumb is to "avoid noises that are too long, too close, or too loud".

Take breaks between listening: Do not listen for a prolonged period. Take breaks between listening. Some researchers advocate using the 60/60 rule while using headphones to prevent hearing damage. This rule recommends hearing a sound of 60% of the maximum volume for a maximum of 60 minutes. Taking a break of about 5 minutes reduces damage. Try alternating the ears for listening continuously, using one ear at a time while giving rest to the other ear. If there is any damage, the body will have enough time to heal.



Do not listen for a prolonged period. Take breaks between listening. Some researchers advocate using the 60/60 rule while using headphones to prevent hearing damage. This rule recommends hearing a sound of 60% of the maximum volume for a maximum of 60 minutes. Taking a break of about 5 minutes reduces damage. Try alternating the ears for listening continuously, using one ear at a time while giving rest to the other ear. If there is any damage, the body will have enough time to heal. Use noise-cancelling options: Many people habitually increase headphones' volume when they are in noisy surroundings. However, raising the volume for a considerable time may cause significant hearing loss. Instead, you may opt for noise-cancelling headphones. These headphones limit the effect of surrounding noise that interferes with your listening.