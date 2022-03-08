Women's Day 2022: Here are some best workout for women

Starting your own fitness routine can be intimidating, especially if you’re doing it alone and don’t know what to do. Luckily, there are plenty of great workouts for women available that can help you meet your goals no matter what they are! Whether you’re looking to lose weight or just want to tone up, these workout ideas are sure to fit your needs, so you can get started today!

The best workout for women of all ages is walking. It is easy and can be done anywhere by allotting time of 30 mins to 1 hr or 10,000 steps per day. Initially start slowly and increase the speed gradually by reaching about 5 km/ hr. if you start brisk walking, the first time itself causes leg pains and you will drop out completely. Walking is inexpensive. You can do it while doing household work and reading also.

A study published in Diabetes found that women who do walking for exercise at least three times a week had a lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Walking is not only a great form of exercise; it also increases your endurance and strengthens your heart muscle. When you exercise regularly, your body becomes more sensitive to insulin (the hormone responsible for removing sugar from blood circulation), which reduces your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

In addition, regular physical activity helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels and can help lower your risk of cardiovascular disease by strengthening your heart and reducing high blood pressure. These benefits make walking an especially beneficial option for women with Type 2 diabetes.

The Diabetes Foundation suggests trying five 15-minute walks spaced throughout each day to get started on a regular routine. If you’re already active but would like to walk longer, try adding two one-minute bursts during your favourite TV show or while listening to music—this will give you an extra incentive to stick with your plan. For those new to exercising or worried about knee pain when walking, opt for exercises such as running or biking instead.

Next, the best exercise is yoga. Both yoga and Pilates are great workout activities, particularly for women. These workouts can help you reduce stress, tone your body, and improve flexibility. Yoga may even reduce symptoms of menopause like hot flashes and night sweats. And if you’re a woman dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a collection of symptoms that includes excess facial hair growth and cysts on your ovaries, practising yoga or Pilates may help relieve some of these issues by improving circulation in your body.