Why Club Mahindra Membership is Best Travel Investment

When you think of a family vacation, a few things that would pop up in your mind could be – a beautiful location, a great stay option, good deals, and fun things to do. You can get all these and more if you have a Club Mahindra membership. Are you wondering if it is worth getting the membership and why I should get it?

Let us tell you why Club Mahindra membership is the best investment. With this membership, you get access to the following things.

· Opportunity to go on a family holiday for seven days every year at 100+ resorts in India and overseas.

· You get a chance to explore various incredible destinations and get free access to a treasure chest of authentic and unique experiences curated just for you and your family.

· There are different membership plans to suit your family’s specific holiday needs and preferences.

· Planning a perfect holiday becomes easy.

Club Mahindra membership Plans

Learning from decades of experience in the hospitality industry and based on the constant feedback and recommendations from the customers to evolve, learn, and improve, Club Mahindra has designed different membership plans to suit the unique requirements of all. You can choose from one of the following membership plans:

· Club Mahindra Purple Season Membership

· Club Mahindra Red Season Membership

· Club Mahindra White Season Membership

· Club Mahindra Blue Season Membership

Benefits of Club Mahindra Membership

With Club Mahindra membership, you and your family can enjoy many benefits.

· Planning a holiday becomes easy

When you have a Club Mahindra membership, you need not worry about the hassles of planning; all you need to do is pack your bags and head off to your favourite destination. You can be assured of getting the best property and services at the various resorts in India hosted and overseas hosted by Club Mahindra.

Depending on your membership, you can get your booking at any time of the year, which gives you the flexibility to plan a vacation as you deem fit. You can use all seven days at once or divide them into multiple holidays throughout the year.

You also have the flexibility not to use the holiday in a specific year and carry it forward to the next. Besides, you get assistance with your booking, preparing a customised itinerary, the best places to see, and loads of in-house activities to keep you busy and entertained on all days during your holiday.

Spectacular properties

The Club Mahindra resorts, and the partner resorts have one thing in common – they are spectacular. Located over hills, near the beaches, and close to other popular tourist spots, these properties can satiate your wanderlust! Also, most of these properties are spread over acres of land and have a lush green cover, making them an ideal place to enjoy a leisurely walk around on days when you don’t want to venture out.

Also, almost all the properties have plenty of in-house resort activities. From Yoga out in the lawns to towel origami and cooking with the chefs to painting and pottery workshops, you can be sure to keep yourself busy and entertained all day and every day.

Customised Holidays

Another significant benefit of Club Mahindra membership is that you can customise your holiday to suit the likes and dislikes of your family members. From stay to sightseeing options and activities for kids, you can plan for everything. The Club Mahindra members ensure that all your free time is used just as you want, and they design special activities to suit your family’s needs.

Whether you want to visit museums, amusement parks, or trekking, all your sightseeing and activities are planned carefully, keeping in mind your specific interests and preferences.

No risk of price fluctuations

How often do you face a situation when the prices of the property you wish to book go up and you are forced to compromise on your stay? However, with a Club Mahindra membership, you would never have to face such unpleasant situations.

Once you purchase the membership, you have the flexibility to go on a holiday at any time you want and stay at any of the Club Mahindra resorts of your choice; there is no risk of price fluctuations or price change.

Also, you get the flexibility of paying the membership plan through easy EMIs. After all, we understand that investing in a family holiday should not cause financial stress.

All-in-all, Club Mahindra membership is an excellent investment that helps you create beautiful memories with your family. You can read about the Club Mahindra reviews to know what the existing members think about their membership and then make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content