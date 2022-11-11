Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Club Mahindra Membership is Best Travel Investment

    Let us tell you why Club Mahindra membership is the best investment. With this membership, you get access to the following things.

    Why Club Mahindra Membership is Best Travel Investment-snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    When you think of a family vacation, a few things that would pop up in your mind could be – a beautiful location, a great stay option, good deals, and fun things to do. You can get all these and more if you have a Club Mahindra membership. Are you wondering if it is worth getting the membership and why I should get it? 

    Let us tell you why Club Mahindra membership is the best investment. With this membership, you get access to the following things.

    · Opportunity to go on a family holiday for seven days every year at 100+ resorts in India and overseas.

    · You get a chance to explore various incredible destinations and get free access to a treasure chest of authentic and unique experiences curated just for you and your family.

    · There are different membership plans to suit your family’s specific holiday needs and preferences.

    · Planning a perfect holiday becomes easy.

    Club Mahindra membership Plans

    Learning from decades of experience in the hospitality industry and based on the constant feedback and recommendations from the customers to evolve, learn, and improve, Club Mahindra has designed different membership plans to suit the unique requirements of all. You can choose from one of the following membership plans:

    · Club Mahindra Purple Season Membership

    · Club Mahindra Red Season Membership

    · Club Mahindra White Season Membership

    · Club Mahindra Blue Season Membership

    Benefits of Club Mahindra Membership

    With Club Mahindra membership, you and your family can enjoy many benefits. 

    · Planning a holiday becomes easy

    When you have a Club Mahindra membership, you need not worry about the hassles of planning; all you need to do is pack your bags and head off to your favourite destination. You can be assured of getting the best property and services at the various resorts in India hosted and overseas hosted by Club Mahindra. 

    Depending on your membership, you can get your booking at any time of the year, which gives you the flexibility to plan a vacation as you deem fit. You can use all seven days at once or divide them into multiple holidays throughout the year. 

    You also have the flexibility not to use the holiday in a specific year and carry it forward to the next. Besides, you get assistance with your booking, preparing a customised itinerary, the best places to see, and loads of in-house activities to keep you busy and entertained on all days during your holiday. 

    Spectacular properties

    The Club Mahindra resorts, and the partner resorts have one thing in common – they are spectacular. Located over hills, near the beaches, and close to other popular tourist spots, these properties can satiate your wanderlust! Also, most of these properties are spread over acres of land and have a lush green cover, making them an ideal place to enjoy a leisurely walk around on days when you don’t want to venture out. 

    Also, almost all the properties have plenty of in-house resort activities. From Yoga out in the lawns to towel origami and cooking with the chefs to painting and pottery workshops, you can be sure to keep yourself busy and entertained all day and every day. 

    Customised Holidays

    Another significant benefit of Club Mahindra membership is that you can customise your holiday to suit the likes and dislikes of your family members. From stay to sightseeing options and activities for kids, you can plan for everything. The Club Mahindra members ensure that all your free time is used just as you want, and they design special activities to suit your family’s needs. 

    Whether you want to visit museums, amusement parks, or trekking, all your sightseeing and activities are planned carefully, keeping in mind your specific interests and preferences. 

    No risk of price fluctuations

    How often do you face a situation when the prices of the property you wish to book go up and you are forced to compromise on your stay? However, with a Club Mahindra membership, you would never have to face such unpleasant situations. 

    Once you purchase the membership, you have the flexibility to go on a holiday at any time you want and stay at any of the Club Mahindra resorts of your choice; there is no risk of price fluctuations or price change. 

    Also, you get the flexibility of paying the membership plan through easy EMIs. After all, we understand that investing in a family holiday should not cause financial stress. 

    All-in-all, Club Mahindra membership is an excellent investment that helps you create beautiful memories with your family. You can read about the Club Mahindra reviews to know what the existing members think about their membership and then make an informed decision.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should green tea be consumed after meals? sur

    Should green tea be consumed after meals?

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother sur

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them

    Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly sur

    Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly

    Daily Horoscope for November 11 2022 Taurus Cancer Libra Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers: 7 things to know about former PM assassination case AJR

    Supreme Court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers: 7 things to know about former PM assassination case

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion-ayh

    Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

    Its a girl Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child drb

    It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

    Woke up at 3 am to pump milk there it was Meta fires woman who was on her maternity leave gcw

    'Woke up at 3 am to pump milk, there it was...' Meta fires woman who was on her maternity leave

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's song 'De Deba Ae Raja' will make you hit the dance floor-WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's song 'De Deba Ae Raja' will make you hit the dance floor

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon