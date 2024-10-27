Where not to keep a money plant: Vastu Tips for prosperity at home

 According to Vastu, money plant brings wealth and prosperity, but it's crucial to place it in the right direction. Incorrect placement can have negative impacts. Learn the correct rules and direction for placing a money plant.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

People often place money plants in their homes for financial benefits, a positive environment, and aesthetics. According to Vastu Shastra, placing the money plant in the right direction and location is very important, as it brings positive energy into the house and maintains wealth and prosperity. If the money plant is placed in the wrong direction or place, it can have negative effects. We asked our Vastu expert Shivam Pathak about the correct direction for placing and planting a money plant, so let's know in detail in which direction the money plant should not be placed and the rules, methods, and location for placing a money plant.

Do not keep money plant in these directions and places of the house:

1. Do not keep money plant in the Northeast direction:
According to Vastu, the Northeast direction is considered the most sacred direction of the house. Placing a money plant here can cause mental unrest and create differences among family members.

2. Avoid placing money plant in the East direction:
The East direction is the direction of the rising sun, and placing a money plant here can cause financial problems in the family. Along with this, proper management of money can also be affected.

3. Do not plant money plant in the North direction:
The North direction is considered the direction of Lord Kubera, the god of wealth. Placing a money plant in this direction can lead to financial loss in the house, and family members may face financial problems.

4. Do not keep money plant in the Kitchen:
Keeping a money plant in the kitchen is considered inauspicious according to Vastu Shastra. This can affect the wealth and property of the house and can lead to a shortage of food and drink in the house.

5. Avoid placing money plant in the Bedroom:
Placing a money plant in the bedroom can increase tension in relationships. Especially, there can be quarrels between husband and wife, and differences can arise in their relationship.

6. Do not keep money plant in the Bathroom:
Keeping a money plant in the bathroom is also considered wrong according to Vastu. This can destroy the wealth and property of the house and can lead to the flow of negative energy in the house.

Disadvantages of placing money plant in the wrong place in the house:

1. Financial loss:
Placing a money plant in the wrong direction can cause financial loss in the house. There may be difficulty in accumulating wealth, and there may be obstacles in getting new opportunities.

2. Tension in relationships:
Placing a money plant in the bedroom or Northeast direction can increase tension among family members. Especially, there can be a rift in the relationship between husband and wife.

3. The flow of negative energy:
If the money plant is placed in the wrong direction, negative energy can flow into the house, which can affect health and mental peace.

4. Obstacles to success:
Placing a money plant in the wrong direction or place can create obstacles in work, and family members may face failure in their careers and businesses.

