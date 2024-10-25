Vastu Tips for cactus plants: Benefits, placement, and managing negative energy

Vastu Shastra offers guidance on placing cactus plants in your home for positive energy. While thorns symbolize negative energy, proper placement, like the North or West, can attract positivity and ward off the evil eye. Avoid bedrooms and main entrances.

From a small needle to large beds, tables, and chairs, everything in the house is influenced by Vastu. Due to this influence, these objects transmit positive and negative energy into our lives. Therefore, according to Vastu Shastra, all things should be placed in a Vastu-designated location to bring positive changes into our lives.

People plant various trees, plants, and vines in their homes for positive energy and progress. If placed according to Vastu, they can bring positive changes. Vastu Shastra mentions a plant that, when placed in the right location and direction, protects the house from the evil eye and negative energy. Many people wonder if this thorny plant should be kept indoors. We asked our Vastu expert, Shivam Pathak, about this. Let's find out what he has to say.

Can we keep a cactus plant inside the house?

Yes, you can keep a cactus plant indoors, but according to Vastu Shastra, it should be placed with care. Cactus plants have thorns, which are considered a symbol of negative energy and stress. Therefore, some rules for keeping it indoors should be followed according to Vastu.

What are the rules for placing cactus according to Vastu?

Place cactus in the North or West direction:

It is advisable to place the cactus in the North or West direction of the house. This direction attracts positive energy and reduces negative effects.

Do not keep it in the bedroom:

Avoid keeping cactus in the bedroom, as its thorns can disturb sleep and cause stress or insomnia. Keeping it inside the room can also increase discord between husband and wife.

Do not keep it near the main gate:

Placing a cactus near the main entrance of the house can allow negative energy to enter.

Can be kept on the balcony or terrace:

You can keep the cactus on the balcony, terrace, or in a place where it is in contact with the outside environment and receives direct sunlight.

Removes negative energy:

Some experts believe that if cactus is placed in the right place, it can help remove negative energy and provide protection to the house. For this reason, it is kept in outside places like balconies, gardens, or terraces.

Ensure proper care:

Cactus is a low-water plant, so water it less and keep it in a place where it gets enough sunlight.

Positive aspects of planting cactus

According to Vastu Shastra, if a cactus is placed in the right place, it can protect the house from the evil eye.

This plant can help generate positive energy by absorbing negative energy from the environment.

Plants like cactus help absorb toxins present in the environment and purify the air. This plant especially helps in converting carbon dioxide into oxygen.

According to studies, green plants such as cactus can help reduce stress and improve mental health at home or in the workplace.

