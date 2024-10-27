Vastu Tips: Dont discard THESE 10 thing during Diwali cleaning

 During Diwali cleaning, it's crucial to consider Vastu principles. Discarding certain items can invite negative energy and displease Goddess Lakshmi. Learn about 10 things you should avoid throwing away.
 

Cleaning the house to please Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious during Diwali. Post-Dussehra, Diwali cleaning commences in homes. Besides rangoli, firecrackers, new clothes, jewelry, and sweets, it's also known as the festival of cleaning. People discard clutter, and old, and useless items during Diwali cleaning. However, many unknowingly discard items that displease Goddess Lakshmi. Our Vastu expert, Shivam Pathak, explains what items shouldn't be discarded during Diwali cleaning. Let's find out.

10 Items discarding which displeases goddess Lakshmi

1. Clocks and Time-Telling Devices
Clocks or other time-telling devices help balance time and life in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, removing them can bring instability to life.

2. Religious Books and Holy Scriptures
Religious books like the Gita, Ramayana, or other holy scriptures radiate positive energy in the house. Clean and store them properly; do not discard or sell them as scrap.

3. Idols and Pictures of Deities
Idols and pictures of deities are considered a source of positive energy and blessings in the house. Immerse broken idols, but do not throw them in the trash.

4. Old Traditional Kitchen Utensils
Old copper, brass, bronze, or silver utensils hold not only cultural significance but also Vastu significance. Clean and keep them; avoid discarding them as they are considered symbols of health and auspiciousness.

5. Clay Lamps and Other Sacred Items
Clean and reuse clay lamps from the previous year's Diwali. They bring purity and positive energy, so keep them with respect.

6. Water-Related Items
Water features like fountains, waterfalls, and fish tanks are considered symbols of wealth flow in the house. Keep them clean and inside the house, as water sources bring prosperity.

7. Green Plants
Do not discard healthy green plants like Tulsi, Money Plant, and Aloe Vera. They bring freshness and positivity to the house and are considered auspicious in Vastu.

8. Wealth and Property-Related Items
Money, gold and silver jewelry, coins, and other valuables are considered symbols of Goddess Lakshmi in the house. Clean and keep them safely, but do not discard them. This promotes wealth and property growth in the house.

9. Traditional Jewelry and Antiques
Antiques and traditional jewelry reflect family history and cultural values. Keep them in the house as they promote family unity and wealth.

10. Old Coins and Historical Items
Old coins, notes, or items of historical value promote good energy in the house. These items are memories of the past, and preserving them is considered a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.


 

