Vada Pav to Bhutta: 5 popular street foods to enjoy at Lonavala in Monsoons

Lonavala, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra, India, is not only known for its scenic beauty but also for its mouthwatering street food. Here are the 5 popular street foods to enjoy in Lonavala during monsoons.

Nestled amidst the lush Western Ghats, Lonavala offers not only breathtaking landscapes but also an array of delectable street foods that leave visitors craving for more. Whether you're a food enthusiast or an adventurous traveller, exploring the vibrant street food scene is an integral part of the Lonavala experience. Join us on a gastronomic journey as we uncover five popular street foods that are a must-have when visiting this charming hill station.

Embark on a delightful culinary adventure and relish these popular street foods while exploring the charms of Lonavala, adding a flavoursome touch to your hill station escapade. Embrace the culinary delights of Lonavala's street foods, allowing your taste buds to experience the rich flavours and cultural essence of this enchanting hill station.

1. Vada Pav:

A quintessential Mumbai street food, Vada Pav is a spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a soft bun, a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

2. Bhel Puri:

A delightful combination of puffed rice, crunchy sev, chopped vegetables, and tangy chutneys, Bhel Puri is a refreshing and savoury snack loved by all.

3. Misal Pav:

A spicy and flavorful curry made with sprouted lentils served with pav (bread), Misal Pav is a must-try for those seeking an authentic Maharashtrian taste.

4. Corn Bhutta:

Freshly roasted or grilled corn on the cob, smeared with butter and spices, makes for a delicious and healthy on-the-go snack.

5. Chikki:

Lonavala is famous for its delectable chikkis, a sweet treat made from jaggery and various nuts like peanuts, cashews, or almonds, perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings.

