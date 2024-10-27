Udaipur to Jaisalmer-5 best places to visit in Rajasthan during winter

Experience the magic of winter in Rajasthan by visiting the City of Lakes, Udaipur; the Pink City, Jaipur; the desert queen Jaisalmer; the hill station Mount Abu; and the Blue City, Jodhpur.

First Published Oct 27, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

As winter begins, people start planning trips to snowy or icy destinations. People often head to Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Kashmir to enjoy the snowy valleys. Today, we'll tell you about a beautiful destination that's a little different from these icy valleys. In this article, we'll tell you about some places in Rajasthan where you'll have a winter wonderland experience during the winter season. These five places in Rajasthan offer cool weather, beautiful palaces, the chill of the desert, and a rich culture that will make your winter trip memorable.

Don't Miss These Places in Rajasthan During Winter

1. Udaipur - The City of Lakes

Udaipur is a city with stunning views in winter, with lakeside palaces and colorful markets adding to its beauty. When in Udaipur, go boating in Lake Pichola and enjoy the beautiful views of the City Palace, Jag Mandir, and Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace. Experience royalty, cultural traditions, and majestic heritage in this city of lakes nestled amidst the hills.

2. Jaipur - The Pink City

Jaipur is a popular winter destination, where the grandeur of Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, and City Palace is worth seeing. Shop for quilts, block-printed fabrics, and Kashmiri shawls in Jaipur's markets. Don't forget to savor Jaipur's famous Dal Baati Churma on cold nights.

3. Jaisalmer - The Desert Queen

The Thar Desert in Jaisalmer offers a beautiful view of golden sand dunes during the cold season. The Sonar Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, and Gadisar Lake are worth seeing in the cold weather. Enjoy camping, camel safaris, and Rajasthani folk music and dance in the desert's cold weather. Camping under the stars in the cold can be a great experience.

4. Mount Abu - Rajasthan's Only Hill Station

Mount Abu is the coldest place in Rajasthan during winter. Nakki Lake, Dilwara Jain Temple, and Guru Shikhar peak are captivating. The cold, lush valleys, and the serene atmosphere of the lake offer a wonderful hill station experience in winter. Sitting by Nakki Lake at sunset is a relaxing experience.

5. Jodhpur - The Blue City

Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur looks even more magnificent in winter. Also, Umaid Bhawan Palace and Machia Safari Park are best visited during winter. Enjoy the blue houses, Rajasthani art, and traditional food in the streets of Jodhpur. The weather is very pleasant during winter, making it a perfect destination for photography enthusiasts.

