Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shocking! Research says intermittent fasting for weight loss ups heart disease risk by 91%

    The research, published by the American Heart Association, found that restricting mealtimes to just eight hours a day was associated with a 91% increase in the risk of death from heart disease.

    Shocking Research says intermittent fasting for weight loss ups heart disease risk by 91 per cent
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Surprising findings have emerged from a medical conference in Chicago United States, which brought into question the safety of intermittent fasting, a popular weight-loss strategy restricting food intake to specific times. A study, released on Monday and published in abstract form by the American Heart Association (AHA), raised concerns by linking time-restricted eating, limiting meals to an eight-hour window, to a staggering 91% increase in the risk of death from heart disease.

    The research, conducted by Victor Zhong and colleagues from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, analyzed data from approximately 20,000 adults included in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The study, which looked at questionnaire responses and death data from 2003 through 2019, aimed to investigate the long-term effects of intermittent fasting on health outcomes.

    While the study's abstract published by the AHA provided limited details about the research protocol, scientists expressed concerns about potential inaccuracies in data collection, as participants were required to recall their dietary habits over two days. Despite efforts to control for variables such as age, gender, body mass index (BMI), and medical history, some experts questioned the study's findings, suggesting that underlying differences between fasting and non-fasting groups may have influenced the results.

    Keith Frayn, emeritus professor of human metabolism at the University of Oxford, emphasized the importance of conducting long-term studies to fully understand the effects of intermittent fasting. He noted that while the study raises important questions, it also leaves many unanswered, underscoring the need for further research in this area.

    Responding to criticisms, Zhong clarified that the fasting group consisted mainly of younger men with higher BMIs and lower rates of certain health conditions compared to the non-fasting group. Despite adjusting for these factors in their analysis, the association between eight-hour time-restricted eating and cardiovascular mortality persisted.

    As the debate over intermittent fasting continues, experts emphasize the importance of considering individual health factors and consulting healthcare professionals before adopting any weight loss strategy.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance RBA

    Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance

    World Oral Health Day 2024: 7 simple steps for a radiant smile ATG EAI

    World Oral Health Day 2024: 7 simple steps for a radiant smile

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe RBA

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love penguins applications open to work in Antarctica penguin post office check details gcw

    Love penguins? Applications open to work in Antarctica’s ‘penguin post office’

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale NIR

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale

    Football Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now osf

    Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH) vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon