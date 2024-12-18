SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk

A leading doctor has weighed in on the viral social media claims suggesting that chlamydia, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI), can be contracted from gym equipment—dispelling misconceptions while cautioning gymgoers about other potential risks.

The fears were ignited by a TikTok user, who alleged he developed chlamydial conjunctivitis—commonly referred to as "pink eye"—after wiping his face with a towel placed on a gym seat. In his video, which has since gone viral, the user shared how his doctor inquired about his gym habits after ruling out sexual activity as the cause.

"Chances are someone has sweated on the seat you put your gym towel [on], wiped your face, and [got] pink eye," the doctor allegedly told him.

Another TikTok user, went as far as blaming "women going commando at the gym" for spreading the infection. Many users have since flooded platforms with clips of themselves meticulously sanitizing gym equipment, citing fears of contracting the so-called “eye chlamydia.”

However, emergency medicine expert Dr. Joe Whittington, with over three million social media followers, stepped in to provide clarity. In an Instagram Reel that has garnered over 638,000 views, the doctor dismissed the claims with a dose of humor and science.

"Can you really get chlamydia from gym equipment?" Dr. Joe asked rhetorically. "Well, we all know it's primarily spread through doing the deed, not through casual contact or touching surfaces. So unless you're doing something very unusual with those gym machines, you're safe."

Chlamydia, caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, is the most frequently reported STI in the UK. It spreads through sexual contact—via oral, vaginal, or anal intercourse—and often goes unnoticed, as infected individuals can remain asymptomatic.

Sexual health experts at SH:24 echoed Dr. Joe’s assessment, reaffirming that the infection cannot survive long outside the body.

"Chlamydia is passed on through sexual contact, like oral, vaginal, or anal sex," SH:24 clarified. "You cannot get chlamydia from kissing, hugging, towels, or toilet seats, as the bacteria cannot survive outside the body for long."

Nevertheless, Dr. Joe urged gym enthusiasts not to let their guard down entirely. He warned that while chlamydia transmission from gym surfaces is unlikely, other infections like MRSA, ringworm, and skin warts could spread via shared equipment.

"Make sure you wipe down the equipment before you use it," he advised.

