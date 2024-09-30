Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Say goodbye to hair problems: How to use salt for healthier hair

    This article provides home remedies for various hair problems using salt. It suggests incorporating rock salt into shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks, as well as mixing it with coconut oil for added benefits.

    Say goodbye to hair problems: How to use salt for healthier hair RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

    Hair problems are a constant concern, leading to various treatments, both home remedies and salon visits. This article focuses on utilizing a simple household ingredient for hair care: salt.

    Mix rock salt with your shampoo. Add 1 teaspoon of rock salt to your regular shampoo and use it to wash your hair.

    In a cup of water, dissolve 2 teaspoons of rock salt and half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply this mixture to your scalp using a cotton ball, then shampoo as usual.

    Create a beneficial conditioner by adding 2 teaspoons of rock salt to your regular conditioner. Use this mixture 3 times a week for best results.

    Utilize rock salt as a hair mask. Extract gel from 3 aloe vera leaves and blend it. Add 2 teaspoons of rock salt to the gel. Apply this mixture to your hair, massage gently, and then shampoo after some time for noticeable benefits.

    Combine coconut oil and rock salt. Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of rock salt. Apply this mixture as a hair mask, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then wash it off to enjoy its benefits.

    Incorporate any of these methods into your routine 2-3 times a week for healthier hair.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Durga Puja in Bengaluru: BARSHA to recreate Kolkata's Victoria Memorial THIS year; read details RBA

    Durga Puja in Bengaluru: BARSHA to recreate Kolkata's Victoria Memorial THIS year; read details

    How skipping lunch for a busy schedule can damage your health RTM

    How skipping lunch for a busy schedule can damage your health

    Can you boil packet milk? Discover what happens when you do NTI

    Can you boil packet milk? Discover what happens when you do

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance NTI

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance NTI

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance

    Recent Stories

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case AJR

    BREAKING: ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case

    Manju Warrier to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay? Actress drops hint about upcoming project dmn

    Manju Warrier to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay? Actress drops hint about upcoming project

    Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' trailer praised by Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli: 'Never ceases to amaze us" RTM

    Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' trailer praised by Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli: 'Never ceases to amaze us"

    IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma set to join Lucknow Super Giants? All you need to know AJR

    IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma set to join Lucknow Super Giants? All you need to know

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: India in commanding position after T20 style batting performance scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: India in commanding position after T20 style batting performance

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon