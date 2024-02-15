Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India

Nearly all sexually active people are infected with HPV, a genital virus spread through skin-to-skin contact. Most infections heal up, but high-risk strains can cause cervical, anal, penile, vaginal, and throat malignancies in men and women.

Cervical cancer, a once veiled threat continues to claim numerous lives annually in India. However, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine emerges as a powerful shield against this silent killer, emphasizing the importance of protecting both boys and girls starting at age 12 for a healthier future.

Understanding the Power of HPV

HPV, a prevalent virus transmitted through skin-to-skin contact in the genital area, affects nearly everyone who is sexually active. While most infections clear naturally, high-risk strains can lead to cancers in both men and women, including cervical, anal, penile, vaginal, and throat cancers.

A Shield for Both Genders

Dispelling common misconceptions, HPV vaccination is not exclusive to girls. Recent research underscores its significant value in protecting boys as well. The vaccine acts as a safeguard against penile cancer, anal cancer, and head and neck cancers, thereby significantly reducing the risk of these life-threatening diseases.

Why Start at 12?

Commencing vaccination between the ages of 9 and 12 holds paramount significance. Before the onset of sexual activity, the immune system can develop robust defences against the virus, ensuring long-term protection. Delayed initiation may necessitate additional doses and could result in reduced effectiveness.

Addressing Concerns and Myths

It is essential to dispel fears and myths surrounding the HPV vaccine. Extensive research supports its safety and effectiveness. Temporary side effects, such as mild pain or redness at the injection site, are minimal. Concerns about infertility or promoting promiscuity are baseless; the vaccine targets specific cancer-causing HPV strains, unrelated to sexual behavior.

Investing in a Healthy Future

The HPV vaccine transcends being a mere medical intervention; it symbolizes an investment in a healthier future for our children and society. By prioritizing routine vaccination at age 12 for both genders, we can:

Reduce the burden of cancer: Drastically cut down on cases and deaths related to HPV, thereby saving lives and alleviating suffering.

Empower future generations: Provide them with the protection needed for longer, healthier lives.

Break the cycle of disease: Foster a healthier population, minimizing future financial and societal costs associated with treating HPV-related cancers.

Taking Action

Initiate conversations with your doctor regarding vaccinating your children against HPV. Advocate for increased awareness and accessibility to the life-saving vaccine within schools and communities. By working together, we can create a brighter future, liberating generations from the shadow of HPV-related cancers.

Embrace the power of prevention and let us collaboratively build a stronger, healthier India for generations to come, free from the threat of HPV-related cancers.

-Dr V Sreekanth Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Fortis Hospital, BG Road, Bangalore