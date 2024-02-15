Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India

    Nearly all sexually active people are infected with HPV, a genital virus spread through skin-to-skin contact. Most infections heal up, but high-risk strains can cause cervical, anal, penile, vaginal, and throat malignancies in men and women.

    Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Cervical cancer, a once veiled threat continues to claim numerous lives annually in India. However, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine emerges as a powerful shield against this silent killer, emphasizing the importance of protecting both boys and girls starting at age 12 for a healthier future.

    Understanding the Power of HPV
    HPV, a prevalent virus transmitted through skin-to-skin contact in the genital area, affects nearly everyone who is sexually active. While most infections clear naturally, high-risk strains can lead to cancers in both men and women, including cervical, anal, penile, vaginal, and throat cancers.

    Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India RBA

    A Shield for Both Genders
    Dispelling common misconceptions, HPV vaccination is not exclusive to girls. Recent research underscores its significant value in protecting boys as well. The vaccine acts as a safeguard against penile cancer, anal cancer, and head and neck cancers, thereby significantly reducing the risk of these life-threatening diseases.

    Why Start at 12?
    Commencing vaccination between the ages of 9 and 12 holds paramount significance. Before the onset of sexual activity, the immune system can develop robust defences against the virus, ensuring long-term protection. Delayed initiation may necessitate additional doses and could result in reduced effectiveness.

    Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India RBA

    Addressing Concerns and Myths
    It is essential to dispel fears and myths surrounding the HPV vaccine. Extensive research supports its safety and effectiveness. Temporary side effects, such as mild pain or redness at the injection site, are minimal. Concerns about infertility or promoting promiscuity are baseless; the vaccine targets specific cancer-causing HPV strains, unrelated to sexual behavior.

    Investing in a Healthy Future

    The HPV vaccine transcends being a mere medical intervention; it symbolizes an investment in a healthier future for our children and society. By prioritizing routine vaccination at age 12 for both genders, we can:

    • Reduce the burden of cancer: Drastically cut down on cases and deaths related to HPV, thereby saving lives and alleviating suffering.
    • Empower future generations: Provide them with the protection needed for longer, healthier lives.
    • Break the cycle of disease: Foster a healthier population, minimizing future financial and societal costs associated with treating HPV-related cancers.

    Taking Action
    Initiate conversations with your doctor regarding vaccinating your children against HPV. Advocate for increased awareness and accessibility to the life-saving vaccine within schools and communities. By working together, we can create a brighter future, liberating generations from the shadow of HPV-related cancers.

    Embrace the power of prevention and let us collaboratively build a stronger, healthier India for generations to come, free from the threat of HPV-related cancers.

    -Dr V Sreekanth Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Fortis Hospital, BG Road, Bangalore

     

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Basant Panchami 2024: Saraswati Puja wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share RBA

    Basant Panchami 2024: Saraswati Puja wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share

    Valentine Day 2024 Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone RBA

    Valentine’s Day 2024: Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami ATG

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami

    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status RBA

    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Recent Stories

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir How a temple bloomed in Abu Dhabi desert PHOTOS gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir: How a temple bloomed in Abu Dhabi's desert (PHOTOS)

    MoD orders 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns for Navy, Coast Guard

    MoD orders 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns for Navy, Coast Guard

    TMC Vs BSF tussle erupts over death of 4 kids in trench dug by force along Bangladesh border

    TMC Vs BSF tussle erupts over death of 4 kids in trench dug by villager along Bangladesh border

    After BAPS Mandir, now UAE govt gives land in Dubai for construction of hospital for Indian workers snt

    Now, hospital for Indian workers to be constructed in Dubai: PM Modi after BAPS Mandir inauguration (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon