    Redefining roles: Why men should embrace household chores and parenting

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    Historically, men were believed to be the breadwinners, and women were supposed to be the caretakers of the home. However, now that the world is changing and societal norms are transforming, men today are increasingly realizing that household chores are not just 'women's work' and that doing them does not make them less of a man. 

    This is not just about equality but also about teamwork where men and women share responsibilities without labeling them as man's work or woman's work. These traditional roles must be redefined now with the changing world, and men should embrace a more active role in household tasks and parenting, leading to a balance at home.

    Reasons for men to do household chores 

    If you are someone who believes that household chores are tedious then you need to understand that there's a lot more a man can gain by getting involved in home life and sharing responsibilities with your partner. 

    Here are some reasons for men to do household chores.

    1. Duties such as parenting and housework sharing improve your relationship with your partner. Mutual respect and a stronger sense of teamwork are fostered when both partners share responsibilities. 

    2. Being present is the key to active parenting, not just turning up. Whether you're playing with your children or helping them with their homework, your involvement impacts their emotional development and strengthens your relationships.

    3. Sharing responsibilities at home creates a balanced and harmonious environment at home leading to a peaceful and stress-free environment at home as it lightens the old off the woman and also helps break the stereotype. 

    How to break the stereotype 

    It is high time that men start taking an active role in the household chores. It can start with small steps; however, like every other relationship, communication is the key here as well. Make sure you discuss household chores and tasks with your partner and make the division of chores fair. 

    It's obvious that the notion of "a woman's place" is obsolete as we move forward. Men are taking on roles these days that enrich, balance, and enhance everyone's enjoyment of family life. Fairness isn't the only reason to divide up household chores; the goal is to create an environment where everyone thrives. 

