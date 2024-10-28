National Ayurveda Day 2024 : A tribute to ancient wisdom and modern innovation

National Ayurveda Day 2024 celebrates the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern innovation, highlighting Ayurveda's global impact on health and wellness. Brands like Nat Habit and Kapiva lead the way.

The Ministry of Ayush is set to celebrate the 9th Ayurveda Day at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi on October 29. This year’s theme, “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health,” highlights the vital role Ayurveda plays in global wellness. With participation from over 150 countries, Ayurveda Day has evolved into a significant global movement, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting Ayurveda as a robust system of medicine for public welfare.

Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasized that the day showcases Ayurveda’s contributions to health worldwide. He noted that initiatives like the Ayush Grid, Ayurgyan Scheme, and Namaste Portal have made Ayurvedic knowledge more accessible. Ayurveda is recognized in 24 countries and products are exported to more than 100 nations, marking its growing influence on a global scale.

On this occasion, brands like Nat Habit and Kapiva are embracing the spirit of Ayurveda by incorporating its principles into modern health and beauty solutions. Swagatika Das, Co-Founder of Nat Habit, expressed her enthusiasm for Ayurveda Day, stating, "At Nat Habit, we’re thrilled to celebrate National Ayurveda Day, a tribute to Ayurveda’s profound legacy in holistic health, wellness, and beauty." She highlighted the importance of innovation in Ayurveda, noting that the company is dedicated to crafting skincare and haircare products that respect traditional practices while meeting contemporary needs.

Das explained, "This year’s Ayurveda Day theme, 'Innovation,' perfectly aligns with our commitment to Fresh Ayurveda. We prioritize purity and efficacy, crafting products daily in our Ayurvedic Kitchen without preservatives or chemicals." This commitment showcases how modern brands are elevating Ayurveda by ensuring that each ingredient is selected with care and processed to enhance its natural benefits.

Dr. Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, also acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda in today’s world. He remarked, "On this National Ayurveda Day, we celebrate the profound ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, a holistic science that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit." He emphasized the role of modern brands in highlighting Ayurvedic principles, stating, "These brands craft health benefits including nutrition and beauty solutions that harmonize ancient wisdom with contemporary needs."

Dr. Govindarajan further elaborated on Kapiva’s approach to wellness, saying, "In the realm of healthcare, brands like Kapiva bring Ayurvedic nutrition solutions to the forefront." He noted that using herbs like Ashwagandha and Moringa exemplifies how contemporary Ayurveda brands help individuals achieve holistic well-being.

As we celebrate National Ayurveda Day, it’s evident that the blend of tradition and innovation is paving the way for a healthier future. With brands like Nat Habit and Kapiva leading the charge, Ayurveda continues to resonate with modern consumers, proving that true wellness is both timeless and transformative.



