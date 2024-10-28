National Ayurveda Day 2024 : A tribute to ancient wisdom and modern innovation

National Ayurveda Day 2024 celebrates the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern innovation, highlighting Ayurveda's global impact on health and wellness. Brands like Nat Habit and Kapiva lead the way.

National Ayurveda Day 2024 : A tribute to ancient wisdom and modern innovation NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

The Ministry of Ayush is set to celebrate the 9th Ayurveda Day at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi on October 29. This year’s theme, “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health,” highlights the vital role Ayurveda plays in global wellness. With participation from over 150 countries, Ayurveda Day has evolved into a significant global movement, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting Ayurveda as a robust system of medicine for public welfare.

Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasized that the day showcases Ayurveda’s contributions to health worldwide. He noted that initiatives like the Ayush Grid, Ayurgyan Scheme, and Namaste Portal have made Ayurvedic knowledge more accessible. Ayurveda is recognized in 24 countries and products are exported to more than 100 nations, marking its growing influence on a global scale.

On this occasion, brands like Nat Habit and Kapiva are embracing the spirit of Ayurveda by incorporating its principles into modern health and beauty solutions. Swagatika Das, Co-Founder of Nat Habit, expressed her enthusiasm for Ayurveda Day, stating, "At Nat Habit, we’re thrilled to celebrate National Ayurveda Day, a tribute to Ayurveda’s profound legacy in holistic health, wellness, and beauty." She highlighted the importance of innovation in Ayurveda, noting that the company is dedicated to crafting skincare and haircare products that respect traditional practices while meeting contemporary needs.

Das explained, "This year’s Ayurveda Day theme, 'Innovation,' perfectly aligns with our commitment to Fresh Ayurveda. We prioritize purity and efficacy, crafting products daily in our Ayurvedic Kitchen without preservatives or chemicals." This commitment showcases how modern brands are elevating Ayurveda by ensuring that each ingredient is selected with care and processed to enhance its natural benefits.

Dr. Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, also acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda in today’s world. He remarked, "On this National Ayurveda Day, we celebrate the profound ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, a holistic science that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit." He emphasized the role of modern brands in highlighting Ayurvedic principles, stating, "These brands craft health benefits including nutrition and beauty solutions that harmonize ancient wisdom with contemporary needs."

Dr. Govindarajan further elaborated on Kapiva’s approach to wellness, saying, "In the realm of healthcare, brands like Kapiva bring Ayurvedic nutrition solutions to the forefront." He noted that using herbs like Ashwagandha and Moringa exemplifies how contemporary Ayurveda brands help individuals achieve holistic well-being.

As we celebrate National Ayurveda Day, it’s evident that the blend of tradition and innovation is paving the way for a healthier future. With brands like Nat Habit and Kapiva leading the charge, Ayurveda continues to resonate with modern consumers, proving that true wellness is both timeless and transformative.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 25 spontaneous orgasms a day 29-year-old woman painful struggle with rare condition goes viral snt

'Over 25 spontaneous orgasms a day!': 29-year-old woman's painful struggle with rare condition goes viral

Diwali 2024: 5 eco-friendly gifting ideas for a greener celebration NTI

Diwali 2024: 5 eco-friendly gifting ideas for a greener celebration

Dhanteras 2024: Explore the Date, rituals, and significance of this auspicious festival NTI

Dhanteras 2024: Explore the Date, rituals, and significance of this auspicious festival

Check your daily horoscope: October 28, 2024 - Good day for Aries, be careful Pisces and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 28, 2024 - Good day for Aries, be careful Pisces and more

Numerology Predictions for October 28, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 28, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Recent Stories

Ambani Diwali 2024 gift Cashews almonds and raisins for Reliance Industries staff watch unboxing video gcw

Ambani's Diwali 2024 gift: Cashews, almonds and raisins for Reliance staff | WATCH unboxing video

football Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager snt

Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager

This rare penis ring not only monitors your nighttime erection activity but also tracks overall health shk

Gamechanger for men's health? Now, wearable penis device can detect impotency, heart conditions & more

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025 gcw

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025

PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics dmn

PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon