Monsoon season: Know how to keep your mattress fresh during rainy season

Monsoon rains bring a host of bacteria and germs, and our mattresses are a perfect breeding ground for all these allergens. Hence, we spoke to Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India, who gave us some steps you could take to keep your mattress fresh.

Come monsoons, the allure of Petrichor inspires many artists and poets, and songs are written about the earthy aroma that accompanies the rains. Did you know what else accompanies the rains that make you forget about all the romanticism attached to monsoons? Monsoon rains bring a host of bacteria and germs, and our mattresses are a perfect breeding ground for all these allergens.

Mattresses are made of various materials. These include foam, fabric, and springs, which can absorb moisture from the surrounding environment. During monsoons, the air is often more humid than usual, and mattresses absorb this moisture, leading to damp and uncomfortable sleeping surfaces.

Combining moisture and warmth can encourage the growth of mould and mildew on mattresses. Mould and mildew produce unpleasant odours and pose health risks, especially to individuals with allergies or respiratory issues.

Also Read: 7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

Here are some steps you could take to keep your mattress fresh.

Ventilating your bedroom: This can help prevent humidity from building up in the room. Fresh air helps to vaporize any accumulated moisture, preventing it from being trapped within the mattress and causing foul odours. The moisture and lack of ventilation can lead to the development of musty odours in the mattress. These odours can make the sleeping experience uncomfortable and disrupt sleep quality.

This can help prevent humidity from building up in the room. Fresh air helps to vaporize any accumulated moisture, preventing it from being trapped within the mattress and causing foul odours. The moisture and lack of ventilation can lead to the development of musty odours in the mattress. These odours can make the sleeping experience uncomfortable and disrupt sleep quality. Use a waterproof sponge mattress protector: This can help create a barrier between your mattress and the moisture in the air. A protector will keep your mattress from spills, accidents, and sweat. Using a waterproof mattress protector lets you keep your mattress dry and fresh, reducing the risk of odours and prolonging your mattress's lifespan.

This can help create a barrier between your mattress and the moisture in the air. A protector will keep your mattress from spills, accidents, and sweat. Using a waterproof mattress protector lets you keep your mattress dry and fresh, reducing the risk of odours and prolonging your mattress's lifespan. Invest in a good mattress: Many mattresses available in the market are made of substandard materials that could threaten your health. These mattresses absorb excess moisture, allowing for the growth of mould or mildew, which can weaken the lifespan of your mattress. A mattress that is not well-cared for during the monsoon season may wear out quickly and lose the quality to provide you support and comfort. So, invest in a mattress made of patented memo form with open cell technology, which needs no special care during monsoons; it stays fresh and hygienic, protecting you from various seasonal allergies. Patented memo form is processed with water, making it highly natural, and, so it breathes well in monsoons despite the humidity, keeping your mattress fresh and odour-free. Invest in a mattress that uses natural materials like viscose, wood fabric, Tencel fabric, and satin, among others. Mattresses made with OEKO-TEX-certified raw materials are built to last and provide excellent sleep during all seasons.

Also Read: Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg

Investing in a mattress made of excellent quality raw materials and which remains hygienic can make monsoons enjoyable. Monsoons are a perfect time to upgrade to a memo form mattress to ensure an improved quality of sleep and an allergy-free life.