Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon season: Know how to keep your mattress fresh during rainy season

    Monsoon rains bring a host of bacteria and germs, and our mattresses are a perfect breeding ground for all these allergens. Hence, we spoke to Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India, who gave us some steps you could take to keep your mattress fresh. 
     

    Monsoon season: Know how to keep your mattress fresh during rainy season RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Come monsoons, the allure of Petrichor inspires many artists and poets, and songs are written about the earthy aroma that accompanies the rains. Did you know what else accompanies the rains that make you forget about all the romanticism attached to monsoons? Monsoon rains bring a host of bacteria and germs, and our mattresses are a perfect breeding ground for all these allergens.

    Mattresses are made of various materials. These include foam, fabric, and springs, which can absorb moisture from the surrounding environment. During monsoons, the air is often more humid than usual, and mattresses absorb this moisture, leading to damp and uncomfortable sleeping surfaces.

    Combining moisture and warmth can encourage the growth of mould and mildew on mattresses. Mould and mildew produce unpleasant odours and pose health risks, especially to individuals with allergies or respiratory issues.

    Also Read: 7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    Monsoon season: Know how to keep your mattress fresh during rainy season RBA

    Here are some steps you could take to keep your mattress fresh. 

    • Ventilating your bedroom: This can help prevent humidity from building up in the room. Fresh air helps to vaporize any accumulated moisture, preventing it from being trapped within the mattress and causing foul odours. The moisture and lack of ventilation can lead to the development of musty odours in the mattress. These odours can make the sleeping experience uncomfortable and disrupt sleep quality.
    • Use a waterproof sponge mattress protector: This can help create a barrier between your mattress and the moisture in the air. A protector will keep your mattress from spills, accidents, and sweat. Using a waterproof mattress protector lets you keep your mattress dry and fresh, reducing the risk of odours and prolonging your mattress's lifespan. 
    • Invest in a good mattress: Many mattresses available in the market are made of substandard materials that could threaten your health. These mattresses absorb excess moisture, allowing for the growth of mould or mildew, which can weaken the lifespan of your mattress. A mattress that is not well-cared for during the monsoon season may wear out quickly and lose the quality to provide you support and comfort. So, invest in a mattress made of patented memo form with open cell technology, which needs no special care during monsoons; it stays fresh and hygienic, protecting you from various seasonal allergies. Patented memo form is processed with water, making it highly natural, and, so it breathes well in monsoons despite the humidity, keeping your mattress fresh and odour-free. Invest in a mattress that uses natural materials like viscose, wood fabric, Tencel fabric, and satin, among others. Mattresses made with OEKO-TEX-certified raw materials are built to last and provide excellent sleep during all seasons. 

    Also Read: Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg

    Investing in a mattress made of excellent quality raw materials and which remains hygienic can make monsoons enjoyable. Monsoons are a perfect time to upgrade to a memo form mattress to ensure an improved quality of sleep and an allergy-free life. 

     

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mental Health: 7 ways social media impacts your well-being RBA EAI

    Mental Health: 7 ways social media impacts your well-being

    Daily Horoscope for July 31 2023 Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Aries Scorpio Pisces Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 31, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Cancer may be affected & more

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from July 31 to August 6 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from July 31 to August 6, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from July 31 to August 6 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from July 31 to August 6, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 31 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Opinion Ukraine war Cuba-Belarus bonhomie suits Russia and its war

    Explained: How the Cuba-Belarus bonhomie suits Russia and its war

    Weather update Red alert in Mumbai Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage gcw

    Weather update: Red alert in Mumbai, Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage

    Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on RBA

    Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur Mumbai train gcw

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur-Mumbai train

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon