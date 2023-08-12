Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maida menace: 6 alarming health concerns of white flour

    Understand the harmful effects of consuming maida. Explore six reasons why maida can have negative impacts on your body, and discover healthier alternatives for your diet. by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Health professionals are concerned about maida, a refined wheat flour that is frequently used in processed meals and may be harmful to the body. Even though maida is a common food in many diets, knowing why it's bad for you might help you make better food choices. Here are six important justifications for why maida is bad for your health.

     

    1. High Glycemic Index

    Consuming maida immediately results in a sharp rise in blood sugar levels because of its high glycemic index. Over time, this may result in insulin resistance, raising the risk of type 2 diabetes.

     

    2. Low nutritional value

    When compared to whole wheat flour, maida has been processed to remove all of the fiber, vitamins, and minerals that are necessary for good health.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Foodemy (@foodemyofficial)

     

    3. Weight Gain and Obesity

    Consuming dishes made with maida on a regular basis might cause weight gain and obesity. Lack of minerals and fiber makes it difficult to feel full, which promotes overeating and calorie accumulation.

    ALSO READ: Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration

    4. Digestive Problems

    Maida's lack of dietary fiber can cause digestive issues including constipation and irregular bowel movements, which can harm gut health and compromise digestion as a whole.

     

    5. Inflammatory Effects

    Maida's high concentration of refined carbs might cause inflammation in the body. Numerous health problems, including heart disease and other autoimmune diseases, are associated with chronic inflammation.

    ALSO READ: 7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids

    6. Effect on Heart Health

    Consuming maida has been linked to higher LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol) and lower HDL cholesterol (the "good" cholesterol), which raises the risk of cardiovascular disorders.

     

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
