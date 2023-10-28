Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Sutak time and when to watch it in India

    A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on October 28-29, 2023, visible in India and various other regions. The eclipse will start at 11:31 pm IST, with the more prominent partial Umbral phase beginning at 1:05 am IST. Maximum eclipse at 1:44 am, ending at 2:23 am. The magnitude will be around 0.12. It's a great celestial event to observe

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2023 Updates: This weekend, skygazers will have the opportunity to witness a captivating lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is occurring just 14 days after the Solar eclipse that took place on October 14.

    The partial lunar eclipse is set to begin at approximately 11:31 pm on Saturday, October 28. However, the more prominent partial Umbral eclipse will start in the early hours of October 29, around 1:05 am IST.

    The lunar eclipse will reach its maximum phase at approximately 1:44 am and conclude by 2:23 am.

    This lunar eclipse will be visible from all Indian cities and in various other regions, including Asian countries, Europe, Africa, and North America.

    A lunar eclipse involves two key stages during which the moon enters the Earth's shadow. The first phase, known as the penumbral eclipse, occurs when the moon enters a partially shadowed region of the Earth. During this stage, the moon remains partly illuminated, and the decrease in brightness is not very noticeable. Subsequently, the moon enters the actual dark part of the Earth's shadow, which is referred to as an umbral lunar eclipse and is considered the true eclipse by most observers.

    On October 28, the penumbral eclipse will commence at approximately 11:31 pm, but the more prominent partial Umbral eclipse, which is more easily visible, will begin in the early hours of October 29, around 1:05 am IST. The eclipse will reach its maximum at around 1:44 am and will conclude at 2:23 am. The magnitude of the partial lunar eclipse will be around 0.12, denoting the maximum obscuration of the lunar disc.

    For those eager to witness this celestial event, it will be visible from all cities on the night of October 28 (Saturday). During this time, the moon will be partially obscured by the Earth's shadow, providing people in India with an opportunity to experience a partial lunar eclipse. Enjoy this mesmerizing astronomical display!

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
