    Karwa Chauth 2024: Yogurt to Soup -7 foods to eat after long day of fasting

    What should you eat after the Karwa Chauth fast to maintain health and energy? Jaggery water, fruits, coconut water, dry fruits, yogurt/buttermilk, and soup are excellent choices. Avoid heavy meals and opt for light food.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Karwa Chauth fast is observed on Sunday, October 20th. On this day, married women observe a Nirjala fast (without food and water) after having Sargi in Brahma Muhurta. After the moonrise, they worship the moon and then their husbands, breaking their fast by drinking water from their husbands' hands. However, consuming anything indiscriminately after breaking the fast can harm one's health and increase weakness. So, let's discuss what you should consume after breaking the Karwa Chauth fast to maintain energy levels and avoid adverse health effects.

    Foods and Drinks to Consume After Breaking the Karwa Chauth Fast

    Jaggery Water

    The Karwa Chauth fast is traditionally broken by drinking water from the husband's hand. However, drinking water on an empty stomach can cause nausea. So, add a small piece of jaggery to the water in your Karva. Drinking jaggery water soothes the stomach and provides instant energy.

    Consume Fruits

    Consume fresh fruits first instead of sweets or fried foods when you break your Karva Chauth fast. They contain natural sugars, which provide energy and refresh your body.

    Coconut Water or Lemon Water

    After a day-long Nirjala fast, your body's hydration level may decrease, leading to electrolyte imbalance. Therefore, consume coconut water or lemon water when breaking the fast, as they provide instant hydration, relieve fatigue, and replenish lost electrolytes.

    Consume Dry Fruits

    Yes, you can consume dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, raisins, and cashews after breaking the Karva Chauth fast. These are light and provide instant energy. They also contain essential nutrients required by your body after a day-long fast.

    Yogurt or Buttermilk

    A day-long Nirjala fast can upset your digestive system. This can lead to acidity and bloating. So, after breaking the Karva Chauth fast, consume a bowl of yogurt or buttermilk. It's light, soothing for the stomach, and aids digestion. It also cools the body.

    Start Your Meal with Soup or Broth

    Instead of a heavy meal, start with a bowl of vegetable soup or lentil soup after Karva Chauth. You can also have light broth. This provides essential nutrients and is easily digestible.

    Eat After Half an Hour to an Hour

    Don't eat immediately after breaking the Karva Chauth fast. Allow your body to regain balance and have a light meal after half an hour to an hour. Foods like khichdi, oats, and porridge are easily digestible and provide strength. Avoid fried, parathas, or spicy foods, as they can cause acidity, stomach aches, and bloating.

    Things to Keep in Mind While Breaking the Fast

    When breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, avoid oily and spicy food. Don't overeat; instead, eat small meals gradually. Avoid excessive sweets, as they can suddenly spike blood sugar levels.

