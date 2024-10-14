Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga

    Creative ideas to restyle your old wedding lehenga for Karwa Chauth. Transform your look with mix-and-match techniques, styling tips, and accessories.

    Women are super excited about their outfits for Karwa Chauth. Many women buy new sarees, lehengas, or suits, but some prefer to wear their wedding lehenga. If you also want to wear your old wedding lehenga on Karwa Chauth, we have some fashion twists that will completely transform your look. Even if it's a 10-year-old wedding lehenga, you can try some creative ideas to wear it in a new way on Karwa Chauth. If you want to look brand new, we'll give you some tips to make your bridal lehenga look brand new. With these easy tricks, you can style your old wedding lehenga in a new way on Karwa Chauth.

    1. Mix and Match the Lehenga with Different Pieces

    Change the Choli/Blouse: If your wedding blouse is old, replace it with a modern design. Try off-shoulder, peplum style, or corset blouses. These will completely change your lehenga look.

    Change the Dupatta: You can completely change the look of the lehenga by changing the dupatta. Take a net or Banarasi dupatta, or use a contrasting color. Drape it in different styles, like a saree or in an open style.

    Mix and Match: If you have another lehenga or skirt, mix the choli and dupatta of the old lehenga with it. This will not only give your lehenga a new look but will also keep your fashion up-to-date.

    Wear Rajputana Blouse Designs with Pride

    2. Wear it in Sharara or Ghagra Style

    You can style the lehenga skirt in a sharara or ghagra style. Try a long Kurti or Angrakha top instead of a blouse. This look will be traditional as well as trendy.

    3. Style with a Belt

    Wear a stylish belt over the lehenga. This will highlight your waist and give the lehenga a more formal and modern look. You can choose a mirror work or zari work belt. This will give your traditional lehenga an Indo-Western look.

    4. Pair with a Cape or Jacket

    Wear a long cape or jacket over the lehenga. This layering will give you a fusion look and completely change the wedding lehenga's look. You can choose a net or sheer fabric cape.

    5. Style with Jewelry

    Pair the wedding lehenga with a new jewelry set. You can give the lehenga a new look by wearing contrasting or Meenakari jewellery, Polki, Kundan, or silver oxidized jewellery.

    6. Drape the Dupatta in Saree Style

    Drape the dupatta like a saree with the lehenga. This will give you a new and unique look, and you can balance traditional and modern looks.

    7. Pair a Heavy Dupatta with a Simple Lehenga

    If the lehenga is heavy, keep the dupatta simple; if the lehenga is simple, choose a dupatta with heavy work. This will give a balanced look and make the lehenga look special.

    8. Pair with a Cotton Jacket or Shrug

    You can wear a cotton jacket or shrug with the lehenga in cold weather. This layering will make your Karwa Chauth evening stylish and comfortable.

    9. Wear with Flared Pants

    You can remove the lehenga skirt and wear flared pants or palazzos instead. Pair it with a choli and dupatta. This will give a modern and trendy look.

    10. Change Hairstyle and Makeup

    Change your hairstyle and makeup with the old lehenga. Try a high bun, Gajra, or soft waves. Choose a glamorous and modern look in makeup.

