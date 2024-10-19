Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor beauty secrets revealed by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

    Rujuta Diwekar's skin care tips for a glowing complexion, especially for Karwa Chauth and Diwali. The celebrity nutritionist advises that saffron, bananas, and cashews can enhance skin glow and reduce blemishes.

    Kareena Kapoor beauty secrets revealed by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar RBA
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 8:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 8:38 PM IST

    People go to great lengths to enhance their skin's beauty. Makeup alone isn't enough for beautiful skin. A good lifestyle and healthy habits contribute to overall health and radiant skin. If you can't consult a nutritionist, don't worry. Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, has shared valuable skin care tips for everyone. Follow Rujuta's advice to achieve glowing skin.

    The 3K Formula for Glowing Skin

    Rujuta emphasizes that a daily routine of home-cooked meals, timely sleep, and regular exercise positively impacts health, reflecting on the skin. She also introduced the 3K formula for skin glow.

    Saffron for Skin Glow

    Rujuta recommends daily saffron consumption for enhanced skin glow. You can mix it with milk or soak it in water overnight and consume it the next day, especially 10 days before your period. Saffron, rich in Vitamin C, not only boosts glow but also lightens blemishes, resulting in a radiant and even skin tone.

    Bananas for Pimples and Breakouts

    Rujuta advises against leaving home on an empty stomach, especially if you don't have time for breakfast. Bananas are a great option. A full stomach helps prevent pimples and breakouts. Bananas are considered very healthy for the skin. The potassium in bananas moisturizes the skin and helps eliminate pimples. Vitamin A reduces wrinkles, while Vitamin C enhances complexion. Regular banana consumption increases collagen, promoting youthful skin. The antioxidants in bananas combat free radicals, contributing to glowing skin.

    Cashews for Double the Glow

    Rujuta's third 'K' stands for cashews. Consume cashews daily for glowing, spot-free skin. The antioxidants in cashews protect against oxidative stress, keeping skin pores open and preventing acne. Vitamin E in cashews adds to the skin's glow.

