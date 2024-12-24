Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know

Wearing socks while sleeping is common in winter, but a viral video claims it can harm your health. Is this true? Let's find out the facts.

In cold weather, the body gets cold, so it becomes necessary to wear socks along with sweaters. It is common to wear socks to keep feet warm not only while awake but also while sleeping. But a YouTube video claims that wearing socks while sleeping is dangerous for health. Let's find out, is this true. Here is the fact-check report.

The viral video claims that wearing socks overnight makes the body too hot and this heat can reach the brain. This can stop or reduce blood circulation. But is there any danger in wearing socks while sleeping? Let's find out.

This is false

Doctors say that wearing socks while sleeping does not have any adverse effect on the heart or blood circulation. If you wear loose and comfortable socks, there is no possibility of such a problem. But wearing tight socks can stop blood flow, which can cause mild circulatory problems. This can further increase the risk for people already struggling with such problems.

Experts say that if the socks are comfortable, there is no danger. On the contrary, wearing comfortable socks while sleeping regulates body temperature and promotes good sleep.

Overheating of the body during sleep is related to external things. It depends more on the room temperature and heavy bedding than socks. Wearing comfortable socks improves temperature control, keeps body temperature stable, and promotes good sleep.

What does the fact check say?

The Vigilance Fact Check team's investigation found that the claim that wearing socks while sleeping causes health problems is half true. Because wearing socks mostly does not cause any problems. But wearing tight socks slightly increases the possibility of such problems. To avoid any kind of problem, wear airy and comfortable socks while sleeping.

