Is drinking water from copper bottle good for your health? Read carefully

Drinking water stored in a copper bottle can be advantageous, but only seldom, because it can result in copper toxicity in the body, claims the National Institutes of Health of Dietary Supplements.

The body produces red blood cells (RBCs) with copper, which also maintains the health of nerve cells and the immune system. It also aids in the development of collagen, bones, and tissues. Additionally, copper is an antioxidant that can lower levels of free radicals that harm DNA and cells—further, copper aids in the body's absorption of iron. Many suggest drinking water from a copper bottle for this reason. But should we drink water from copper bottles daily if we want to reap these advantages?

The National Institutes of Health of Dietary Supplements states that drinking water from a copper bottle can be advantageous, but only occasionally because doing so can result in copper poisoning, which is harmful to the body. In addition, daily filling of the bottle with water might lead to rusting, which can worsen the issue.

Everyday water consumption from a copper bottle causes kidney and liver damage because copper starts circulating in the blood. Copper particles or crystals can also irritate your throat and nose when breathed. You can have symptoms like headaches and dizziness as a result.

Understanding the regulations governing water use in copper kitchenware is crucial. First, overnight for 6 to 8 hours, keep water in a copper bottle, and then drink it the following day. In addition, you should only consume this bottle's water twice to three times daily. Drinking drinking water all day could cause you to lose money rather than gain it.

