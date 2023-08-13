Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Left-Handers Day: Date, history, significance

    International Left-Handers Day, on August 13th, celebrates the uniqueness of left-handed individuals, challenging biases and acknowledging their contributions. Rooted in history and supported by facts, it promotes inclusivity while dispelling myths, fostering a more diverse and understanding society

    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    In a world that often caters to the right-handed majority, International Left-Handers Day emerges as a unique celebration of the unconventional and diverse. Held annually on August 13th, this day honors the 10% of the global population who favor their left hands. While left-handed individuals have historically faced challenges due to the prevalence of right-handed tools and practices, this day not only recognizes their struggles but also celebrates their distinctive talents and contributions to society.

    History

    The roots of International Left-Handers Day can be traced back to 1976 when Dean R. Campbell, a left-hander, established the Left-Handers International organization. However, the official observance began in 1992, when the organization declared August 13th as a day to raise awareness about the issues left-handers encounter. This date was chosen to coincide with the celebration of famous left-handed artist and polymath Leonardo da Vinci's birthday, emphasizing the historical significance of left-handed creativity.

    Significance

    International Left-Handers Day carries multiple layers of significance. It sheds light on the historical biases against left-handers, ranging from cultural prejudices to educational challenges faced in predominantly right-handed societies. The day aims to challenge these biases, encouraging inclusivity and adaptability. It also acknowledges the unique cognitive abilities often associated with left-handedness, such as enhanced creativity and problem-solving skills. By celebrating left-handed individuals' achievements across various fields, the day fosters a sense of pride and belonging within this often-overlooked minority.

    Myths and Facts

    Throughout history, numerous myths have surrounded left-handedness, contributing to misconceptions and biases. One myth suggests that left-handed people are more prone to accidents or shorter lifespans, but scientific research has debunked these claims. Another myth associates left-handedness with negative traits, which is far from reality. Left-handedness is a natural variation in human biology and is not indicative of personality characteristics.

    International Left-Handers Day serves as an important reminder of the need for diversity and inclusivity in a predominantly right-handed world. It's a celebration of uniqueness and a call to dispel myths that perpetuate stereotypes. As society continues to evolve, embracing and accommodating the needs of left-handers highlights our commitment to creating a more equitable and understanding global community.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
