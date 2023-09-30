Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults

Routine blood pressure checks are crucial for early hypertension detection and mitigation and reducing cardiovascular disease risk. Studies have established hypertension as a risk factor for cardiovascular illnesses in people of all ages.

Hypertension or high blood pressure affects millions of people throughout the world. In recent decades, the prevalence of hypertension in young adults has increased alarmingly. In young adults, hypertension prevalence has been substantially linked to variables in their changing lifestyles, such as prolonged sitting, poor nutritional choices, elevated stress levels, and insufficient physical activity. Studies have established hypertension as a risk factor for cardiovascular illnesses in people of all ages.

Even while CVDs may not show symptoms at the initial stages, the chance of early cardiovascular events rises over time when blood vessels and the heart sustain cumulative damage. Even mildly increased blood pressure levels during early adulthood can increase the risk of developing CVDs, such as heart attacks and strokes.

In people with persistent hypertension from a young age, there is an increased chance of coronary artery calcification, one of the earliest signs of coronary heart disease. In addition to cardiovascular disorders, if hypertension is not detected and managed, it can lead to serious repercussions and result in additional concerns like renal disease and visual issues.

It is very important to prevent and treat hypertension among young adults and people of all ages. Preventive measures that include lifestyle and dietary changes help prevent or manage hypertension. Lifestyle modification includes avoiding sedentary behavior, reducing alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and reducing stress through meditation, yoga, and other relaxation techniques.

The DASH diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, as the name suggests, is a specialized diet for hypertension management. It includes a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean protein, and low sodium. Additionally, routine blood pressure checks are crucial for early hypertension detection and mitigation and reducing cardiovascular disease risk.

-Dr. Sandesh Prabhu, Consultant - Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield

