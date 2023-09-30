Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults

    Routine blood pressure checks are crucial for early hypertension detection and mitigation and reducing cardiovascular disease risk. Studies have established hypertension as a risk factor for cardiovascular illnesses in people of all ages. 

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Hypertension or high blood pressure affects millions of people throughout the world. In recent decades, the prevalence of hypertension in young adults has increased alarmingly. In young adults, hypertension prevalence has been substantially linked to variables in their changing lifestyles, such as prolonged sitting, poor nutritional choices, elevated stress levels, and insufficient physical activity. Studies have established hypertension as a risk factor for cardiovascular illnesses in people of all ages. 

    Even while CVDs may not show symptoms at the initial stages, the chance of early cardiovascular events rises over time when blood vessels and the heart sustain cumulative damage. Even mildly increased blood pressure levels during early adulthood can increase the risk of developing CVDs, such as heart attacks and strokes. 

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults RBA

    In people with persistent hypertension from a young age, there is an increased chance of coronary artery calcification, one of the earliest signs of coronary heart disease. In addition to cardiovascular disorders, if hypertension is not detected and managed, it can lead to serious repercussions and result in additional concerns like renal disease and visual issues.

    It is very important to prevent and treat hypertension among young adults and people of all ages. Preventive measures that include lifestyle and dietary changes help prevent or manage hypertension. Lifestyle modification includes avoiding sedentary behavior, reducing alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and reducing stress through meditation, yoga, and other relaxation techniques. 

    The DASH diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, as the name suggests, is a specialized diet for hypertension management. It includes a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean protein, and low sodium. Additionally, routine blood pressure checks are crucial for early hypertension detection and mitigation and reducing cardiovascular disease risk.

    -Dr. Sandesh Prabhu, Consultant - Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield
     

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season RBA

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season

    Antioxidant powerhouse to mental alertness: 7 benefits of drinking Coffee ATG EAI

    Antioxidant powerhouse to mental alertness: 7 benefits of drinking Coffee

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    Incorrect sleeping postures can impact your back, spine health; read how RBA

    Incorrect sleeping postures can impact your back, spine health; read how

    Recent Stories

    Football Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton osf

    Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 5 AMAZING deals on Motorola phones you shouldnt miss gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: 5 AMAZING deals on Motorola phones you shouldn't miss

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes VIRAL RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes VIRAL

    5 things to avoid first thing in the morning RKK

    5 things to avoid first thing in the morning

    No boarding school Its German President seat German Envoy to India points error in an ad avv

    'No boarding school! It's German President's seat': German Envoy to India points error in an ad

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon