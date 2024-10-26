How to get personal loan up to Rs 1 lakh from Google pay immediately

Apply for a personal loan of up to ₹1 lakh through Google Pay. Loans are disbursed based on transaction history and credit score. Aadhaar, PAN card, and other documents are required.

How to get personal loan up to Rs 1 lakh from Google pay immediately RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Since the introduction of G-Pay in India, it has become a popular payment method, even for small businesses. Initially used for money transfers, it now offers loan services. Let's explore how.

Google India has introduced a new loan feature within Google Pay. This allows eligible customers to apply for personal loans up to ₹1 lakh directly through the app. Customers don't need to visit a bank to receive the loan amount.

Let's delve into who can apply for a loan through this method, the required documents, the application process, and the interest rates for G-Pay loans applied online. This is an excellent option for those in urgent need of a loan.


What is the G-Pay loan scheme?

As of this year, Google India has simplified the process for Google Pay users to obtain personal loans up to ₹1 lakh. If you frequently use Google Pay, you can quickly access funds through this service. There's no need to fill out extensive paperwork or visit a bank.

How does the G-Pay loan work?

Google Pay users don't need to fill out traditional loan applications. Instead, loans are disbursed based on their transaction history and credit score. There's no paperwork involved. You can apply directly through the Google app. The funds are provided by Google Pay's partner commercial banks, including DMI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Federal Bank. Users can repay their monthly installments through the Google Pay app.

Eligibility criteria for a G-Pay loan:

Regularly use the Google Pay app, especially for commercial transactions.
Maintain a good credit score.
Should not have existing loans with banks or financial institutions.
Provide proof of stable income.

Documents required for a Google Pay loan application:

Applying for a Google Pay personal loan is simple. To apply, you need to provide the following documents:

Your Aadhaar card details (number and name as displayed on the card).
PAN card details.
Your bank account information and IFSC code.
Your mobile number must be linked to your Google Pay account.


How to apply for a personal loan through Google Pay:

* Open and log in to the Google Pay app on your mobile.
* Go to the Loan section under the Business or Payment tab.
* If you're eligible, your transaction history and credit score will be displayed.
* Review the loan details, including the amount, interest rates, and repayment terms.
* If you agree, click the link to start the loan application.
* Provide the necessary details, such as your Aadhaar and PAN card numbers, bank account number, and IFSC code.
* Choose an EMI plan that suits your repayment capacity and accept the terms and conditions.
* An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to confirm your application.
* After verification, the loan amount will be transferred to your bank account, after deducting GST and processing fees, if any.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Check your daily horoscope: October 26, 2024 Health of Aquarius may be affected, good day for Libra and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 26, 2024 - Health of Aquarius may be affected, good day for Libra and more

Numerology Predictions for October 26, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 26, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Vastu Tips for cactus plants: Benefits, placement, and managing negative energy NTI

Vastu Tips for cactus plants: Benefits, placement, and managing negative energy

Attract wealth and prosperity with THESE auspicious plants for Dhanteras NTI

Attract wealth and prosperity with THESE auspicious plants for Dhanteras

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes! AJR

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes!

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon