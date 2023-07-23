Home Decor: 5 sustainable upholstery fabric options for you

The necessity to shift towards more sustainable alternatives becomes evident when considering the detrimental environmental effects of conventional upholstery fabrics. Fortunately, the market now offers a range of sustainable options, including recycled polyester, organic cotton, and linen, which provide eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials.

Sustainable fabrics are becoming increasingly popular as not only are these fabrics better for the planet, but they can also be healthier for you and your family since they do not contain harmful chemicals or toxins. Most consumers prioritize aesthetics and comfort when choosing upholstery without considering the environmental impact of the materials used. The production of polyester, which is used in over 60% of upholstery fabrics, is responsible for approximately 706 billion kilograms of carbon emissions annually.

The leather industry is responsible for the emission of 17kg of CO2 per square meter of leather produced. Vinyl is nonbiodegradable and can take up to 1,000 years to decompose. The production of vinyl involves phthalates, which are known to have negative impacts on human health and the environment.

Acrylic, another popular upholstery fabric, is produced using fossil fuels and has been found to be a significant contributor to microplastic pollution in oceans and waterways. Conventional upholstery requires large amounts of water and energy during the production process, contributing to water scarcity and energy waste.

The negative environmental impact of conventional upholstery fabrics highlights the need to turn to more sustainable options. Sustainable upholstery fabrics, such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and linen, are becoming more readily available and offer a more eco-friendly alternative to conventional materials.

Traditional upholstery materials contain harmful chemicals such as flame retardants and formaldehyde, which have been linked to health issues such as cancer, respiratory problems, and skin irritation. Sustainable fabrics, on the other hand, are produced using natural materials and are free from toxic chemicals, making them safer and healthier.

Here are some popular sustainable fabrics you should look out for when purchasing upholstery.

1) Organic Cotton: Organic cotton is one of the most popular sustainable upholstery fabrics available today. It is made from cotton that is grown without the use of pesticides and herbicides. Organic cotton production uses 91% less water than conventional cotton and emits 46% less greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, organic cotton farming is better for the health of farmers and their communities since they are not exposed to toxic chemicals.

2) Linen: Linen is made from the fibres of the flax plant and is known for its durability and natural texture. Linen production requires fewer pesticides and water than conventional cotton and can be grown on marginal land that is not suitable for food crops.

3) Hemp: Hemp is a versatile and sustainable upholstery fabric that is gaining popularity. It is made from the fibres of the hemp plant and requires fewer pesticides and water than conventional cotton. Additionally, hemp can be grown on the same land for many years without depleting the soil.

4) Recycled Polyester: Recycled polyester is made from post-consumer plastic bottles. Recycling one ton of plastic bottles saves 7.4 cubic yards of landfill space and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 1.54 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

5) Tencel: Tencel is made from the fibres of eucalyptus trees. It is known for its softness, durability, and moisture-wicking properties. Tencel production requires less water and energy than conventional cotton and can be produced in a closed-loop system that minimizes waste.

There are many sustainable upholstery fabrics to choose from, each with its own unique benefits and characteristics. Whether you choose organic cotton, linen, hemp, recycled polyester, or Tencel, you can feel good knowing that you are making a positive impact on the environment.