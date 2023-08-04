Here's recipe behind preparing Bengali style biriyani

Ingredients:

For Marination:

Instructions:

Marinate the meat: In a mixing bowl, combine the meat pieces with ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and let it marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in the refrigerator for better flavors.

Wash the rice: Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes.

Boil the potatoes: Parboil the potato halves until they are partially cooked but not fully soft. Drain and set them aside.

Fry the onions: Heat oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan or biryani pot. Fry the sliced onions until they turn golden brown. Remove half of the fried onions and set them aside for later use.

Cook the marinated meat: In the same pan with the remaining fried onions and oil, add the marinated meat. Cook it over medium heat until the meat is tender and the spices are well blended. You can add a little water if needed to prevent sticking.

Cook the rice: In a separate pot, bring water to a boil and add the soaked rice. Cook until the rice is 70-80% cooked (it should still have a bite to it). Drain the water from the rice.

Layer the biryani: In the pan with the cooked meat, spread a layer of half-cooked rice. Add a few potato halves, some boiled eggs (if using), chopped coriander, and mint leaves. Sprinkle some biryani masala or garam masala on top. Repeat the layers until all the rice, meat, potatoes, and eggs are used up. Finish with a layer of rice on top.

Garnish and Dum: Drizzle the ghee over the top layer of rice and sprinkle the saffron-soaked milk. Also, sprinkle the reserved fried onions on top. Cover the pan tightly with a lid or aluminum foil.

Dum cooking: Place a heavy tava (griddle) on the stovetop and put the biryani pot on it. Cook on low heat (dum) for 30-40 minutes. Alternatively, you can place a tava under the pot and cook it directly over low heat. Dum cooking allows the flavors to meld and the rice to absorb the flavors of the meat and spices.