Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally

    There are several all-natural strategies to enhance the quality of your sleep, including using mind-body practises, dietary changes, and lifestyle modifications. A sleep patch can also aid in improving your sleep. In this post, we'll look at a few all-natural ways to get better sleep and discuss how sleep patches can be a valuable and practical alternative for people who want to improve their sleep hygiene.

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 7, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    Here are some major lifestyle changes you can bring about to avoid loss of sleep.

    EXERCISING: Regular exercise is crucial for good health in general, but it is especially necessary for restful sleep. Regular exercise can improve sleep quality by lowering stress and anxiety. However, it's crucial to avoid strenuous exercise right before bed because it can heighten alertness and make it harder to fall asleep.

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC

    READING PATCHES: Sleep patches can be a valuable and practical choice for those trying to enhance their sleep hygiene. Sleep patches have been demonstrated to increase relaxation, lessen snoring, and improve sleep quality. They are also a practical alternative for people who have problems swallowing sleeping pills.Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC

    MIND-BODY PRACTISES: Deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, meditation, and mindfulness are all mind-body practices that can help you unwind and reduce stress. These approaches have been demonstrated to help people with insomnia and other sleep disorders get better-quality sleep.

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC

    EXTRACTIVE OILS: Using essential oils to enhance relaxation and lessen anxiety can improve sleep quality. Try applying oils an hour before going to sleep, and then you can feel the healing effects of it.

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore early life and his work MSW

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore’s early life and his work

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines MSW

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively? anr

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively?

    International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH ARB

    International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH

    Recent Stories

    Operation Kaveri PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan gcw

    Operation Kaveri: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan

    Over 400 UAE candidates to appear for KEAM test in Dubai on May 17 anr

    Over 400 UAE candidates to appear for KEAM test in Dubai on May 17

    IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Focus on Sunil Narine's place in XI as Kolkata faces off Punjab at home

    Not Rs 45 crore but Rs 171 crore spent on Arvind Kejriwal house alleges Congress gcw

    Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘palace’, alleges Congress

    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller ADC

    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon