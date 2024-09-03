Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Discover the amazing health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning. From better sleep to improved blood circulation, this simple practice can do wonders for your well-being.

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Daily exercise keeps our body healthy. Walking every day is essential for heart health. When we walk, we feel less stressed and lighter. People who want to lose weight should walk at least 10,000 steps daily. 

    Generally, when we go for a walk, the route we take should be noted. One should not walk barefoot on cement or asphalt roads.  Shoes must be worn when walking on hard surfaces. But walking barefoot on the grass every morning has many benefits. 

    Benefits of walking barefoot on the grass every morning : 

    Good sleep 

    Lack of sleep is the reason for many health problems in our bodies. Not sleeping properly can lead to many problems like weight gain, stress, lack of activity in work, etc. People who are constantly sleep-deprived also develop various diseases. Walking on the grass every day is good for avoiding sleep deprivation.  This will give you a good night's sleep.  
     
    Menstrual pain relief 

    Not all women experience difficulty during menstruation. But many women suffer from pain. They will suffer from pain throughout the body such as mood swings, stomach pain, headache, and pain in hands and feet. Experts say that walking barefoot on the grass for a while during menstruation can reduce the pain.

    Hormonal problems

    Hormonal imbalance in women is the root cause of various health problems. Hormones play an important role in maintaining the body. To keep them functioning smoothly, you can walk barefoot on the grass for 10 minutes every morning.  Experts say that continuous physical activity can provide some relief from hormonal imbalance. 

    Eye Health

    Excessive exposure to light emitted from screens such as cell phones and computers increases eye strain. Walking barefoot on grass every day activates pressure points on the feet. As it is connected to our optic nerve, it releases pressure on the eyes. This improves vision.

    Improves blood circulation

    People who have any injuries in the body and those who suffer from severe pain should walk on the grass for some time. Walking barefoot on the grass is like massaging the body. Blood circulation will improve. This physical activity reduces pain and swelling in the body. 

    Blood pressure

    People use many medicines to lower blood pressure. They avoid a lot of food. In that way, walking barefoot on the grass can also be beneficial. It reduces stress, which helps in controlling blood pressure gradually. 

    Immunity 

    A healthy person has high immunity.  Walking barefoot on the grass every morning can boost your immunity. The habit of walking on the grass will improve the stimulation of your nervous system. This increases the body's strength to fight against physical problems.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings RBA

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings

    Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast RKK

    Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast

    How to mitigate the negative effects of excessive screen time on your child's well-being NTI

    How to mitigate the negative effects of excessive screen time on your child’s well-being

    Know some common Orthopaedic injuries and their effective treatments RBA

    Know some common Orthopaedic injuries and their effective treatments

    Recent Stories

    Quick and healthy: THIS 5-minute rasam recipe will help you boost your immunity gcw

    Quick and healthy: THIS 5-minute rasam recipe will help you boost your immunity

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    cricket Najmul Hossain Shanto net worth: Bangladesh cricketer's salary, earnings and career scr

    Najmul Hossain Shanto net worth: Bangladesh cricketer's earnings

    Mohammed Shami hair transplant secret is OUT: Know how India cricketer got hair back RBA

    Mohammed Shami hair transplant secret is OUT: Know how India cricketer got hair back

    'Now say she's faking': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot RTM

    ‘Now say she’s faking’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon