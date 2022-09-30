Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delicious street food you can indulge in on your visit to Kolkata this festive season

    When you travel, you must experience the local food; the best way to do it is by trying out the street food. Kolkata is where you can find mouth-watering, delicious street food. It would be unfortunate if you didn't try them out. Here is a list of some street food you should try if you plan to visit Kolkata.

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    Kolkata is known for its culture and tourist spots, but when it comes to the festive season, nothing can beat the city's enthusiasm and vibrance. Kolkata is also famously known for its street food delicacies. If you're planning to visit Kolkata during Navratri, you must try all the fantastic street food such as papri chat dum aloo to Dahi phuchkas. Kolkata has a lot to offer. Since it is the festive season, you can indulge in all these foods without all the guilt. So, here is your checklist of the best street food in Kolkata:

    Puchkas: Puchkas are tangy, masala-filled delicacies to die for. Puchkas are to Kolkata, and golgappas are to Delhi. Some of the best spots to try the best puchkas include Maharaja Chaat Centre and Southern Avenue in Kolkata.

     Luchi & Aloo Dom(Dum): This street food has two elements: Luchi is like puris, and Aloo Dom tastes like dum aloo. Fairlie Place is where you can get your hands on some of the best Luchi & Aloo Dom, among other street food.

    Mishti Doi: it is impossible to visit Kolkata and not try the famous Mishti Doi. Misti Doi is a sweet and thick delicacy which will make your mouth water. While sweets are everywhere in the city, some good spots to try Mishti Doi are KC Das, Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy.

    Ghugni Chaat:  this street food is made of boiled yellow and white peas. Street food is a blend of many flavours that will feel like you are having a party of flavours in your mouth. The go-to spot for having the best Ghungi Chaat is the New Market. 

    Kathi Rolls: Who doesn't like rolls? And while many of us have a go-to spot to get our favourite rolls, Kolkata has the sixth sense of flavours, and their Kathi rolls are filled with vegetables, sauces and spices. These rolls have more flavour than any roll you could ever try. You will have one of the best rolls and flavours you will never forget. 

    Chanar Jilipi: Even though it looks like the regular Jalebi, it's not your regular Jalebi, and if you're visiting during festivities, you must try one of the best sweets of Kolkata Chanar Jilipi should be on top of your list. Golpark in Kolkata is among the many places you can get this sweet treat.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
