    Daily Horoscope for May 26, 2023: Auspicious day for Taurus, Leo; be careful Cancer

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for May 26, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for May 26 2023 Pisces Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Virgo gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 26, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today you will be successful in completing your special task. Your important contribution will be to strengthen the relationship and give it special importance. Youngsters will make proper efforts to achieve their goals. Do not ignore the activities of your competitors or else you may fall prey to some conspiracy or some kind of secret plan. Be in the presence of experienced people and nature to stay positive. In a business place there may be some disruptions due to an employee. The ongoing misunderstandings in love relationships will be resolved. Bad diet can cause bad stomach.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     by trying at the present time, you will get proper success. A good improvement will be seen in the economic condition. Beneficial journeys will also become yoga and through this, suitable opportunities will also be obtained. Children may be dissatisfied with their studies. It is important to maintain a proper home environment. Avoid borrowing or lending money related to rupees. Be careful to keep your business related activities secret. You can be busy in business and personal activities. There may be problems of constipation, gas etc.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     any important decision taken by you today may prove beneficial in future. The love and blessings of elders are the greatest capital of your life. You will also contribute towards the comforts of the family. There may be a crack in the relationship due to misunderstanding. There will be despair in the mind for no reason. Teach children to lead amoderate life instead of giving them too many comforts. Improve the quality of your product in business. There will be sweetness in married life. Health can be good.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today, working according to one's mind will gain in confidence and morale. A meeting with an influential person will also keep your financial condition good. Don't get into arguments with single people, otherwise the matter may drag on and you may end up in trouble. So don't get involved in other people's affairs. Doing the wrong thing can cost more. Do not be discouraged from business because of other activities. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house. Control weight gain through exercise.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     helping your close relatives in their troubles will give you a pleasant feeling. If a property buying program is being developed, give it serious consideration. Don't waste your time in wrong move and criticism. You may be defamed. Students will be more focused towards their studies. Keep your relationship sweet with the mama party. Internal arrangements and proper coordination with staff will be maintained in the business. For any reason, more time cannot be given at home. Joint pain can be caused due to environment.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     spend time in enlightening activities today to bring some change in daily routine. So you will get peace of mind. Daily and routine tasks will start. Time is good. Suddenly you will get a good notification. Stay away from people of negative activity. Someone may put a stigma on you and you may also become a victim of some conspiracy. You will need emotional support. Spend some time in meditation, religious place etc. From the business point of view the planet will be favourable. Spouse's support and dedication to the house will be appreciated. Health-related sizzling can be troublesome.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     the beginning of the day will be pleasant. Your plans will begin. Gains are being made according to hard work. You will also make an important contribution in social activities. There will be concern about the health of a member of the household. It is very important to take care of them. Children will be stressed about some problem of their own. The situation will be fixed soon with the help of the family members. You will not be able to focus on the subject due to busyness. Husband and wife maintain good family system through harmony with each other. Health will be fine.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     daily routine will be organized. The work will be completed at a certain time. Having your firm faith in divine power will give you peace of mind. Time will also pass in the
    desire to learn something new. Do not use negative words while conversing, as it can create tension in such a way that the work being done will be disrupted. There will be some
    beneficial instruction in trade and business. Husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other due to their busy schedule. There will be problems like stomach inflammation and acidity due to unbalanced diet.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     there will be movement of guests in the house and time will pass happily. You’re idealistic and sense of right and wrong behaviour will enhance your social impression. Expenses related to home maintenance activities will be high which will affect your budget. A misunderstanding with a close person may lead to a disagreement. This time will be very favourable for business activities. Married life will be happy. There may be problems like infection.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     fortune will bring new success to your side at this time. You will cross all barriers through your talks and meet special people. Try to start your plans along with making them as sometimes time can slip away in over thinking. There may be some challenges in the field of work. Spouse will support you in your work. Health can be excellent.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     most of your desired work will be completed with the support of family members. Due to which you will be stress free and spend time in activities related to your interest. Few negative situations will bother you but you will be able to find a solution through your ability. Just control your speech and anger otherwise your work may go bad. Internal order will be maintained properly in the work area. There will be tension due to lack of harmony between husband and wife. There will be chest infection due to cold and cough

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     getting auspicious information regarding the chirping of children in the house will create an enthusiastic atmosphere and purchase of new things is also possible. A party related to entertainment with friends will also be organized. Few people close to you can make some plans against you so be careful. Being in opposite situations can also lead to irritability in your nature. You will be successful in maintaining proper website management despite personal problems. Married life will be happy and prosperous. Current environment can have negative impact on health due to negligence.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
