Coconut to Motichoor: Celebrate Diwali 2024 with THESE 5 unique ladoo recipes

Indulge in the sweetness of Diwali with these 5 special ladoo recipes, perfect for the festive season. From classic besan ladoos to unique coconut and ragi varieties, these easy recipes add a delicious touch to your celebrations.

The five-day Diwali festival has something special every day. Dhanteras, Roop Chaudas, Diwali, Govardhan, and Bhai Dooj, various dishes and sweets are made every day during this 5-day festival. So if you don't want to buy sweets from the market and want to make something special for the guests and family members at your home, then we tell you the recipes for 5 different ladoos that you can make from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. So let's note down the recipes for five different types of ladoos.

1. Besan Ladoos

Ingredients

2 cups gram flour (besan)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup ghee

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews)

Method

- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over low heat.

- Add besan to the ghee and roast, stirring continuously. This may take 15-20 minutes until it turns golden brown.

- Remove from heat and let it cool slightly, then add powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well.

- Now shape them into small ladoos. Garnish with chopped nuts.

2. Coconut Ladoos

Ingredients

2 cups freshly grated coconut

1 cup condensed milk

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup desiccated coconut for coating

Method

- Roast the grated coconut in a non-stick pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

- Add condensed milk and keep stirring continuously until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

- Add cardamom powder, mix well, and let the mixture cool slightly.

- Shape them into ladoos and roll them in desiccated coconut.

- Let them set and serve or store in an airtight container.

3. Atta Ladoos

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup ghee

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup almonds and pistachios, chopped

Method

- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over low heat.

- Add wheat flour and roast on low heat, stirring continuously, to prevent burning. Roast until golden brown and fragrant.

- Remove from heat and let it cool slightly, then add powdered sugar and cardamom powder.

- Mix well and shape the mixture into small balls to form ladoos.

- Garnish each ladoo with chopped almonds and pistachios and store in an airtight container.

4. Motichoor Ladoos

Ingredients

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup water

A pinch of saffron strands

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Orange food color

Ghee for frying

Method

- Mix besan with water to make a smooth batter.

- Heat ghee in a pan. Using a ladle, drop small boondi into the hot ghee and fry until golden brown. Drain and set aside.

- Prepare sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water in another pan. Add saffron strands, cardamom powder, and orange food color if desired. Boil it until it reaches one-string consistency.

- Add the fried boondi to the sugar syrup and mix well.

- Let the mixture cool slightly, then shape into ladoos.

5. Ragi Ladoos

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour

1/2 cup grated jaggery

1/2 cup ghee

2 tbsp sesame seeds

1/4 cup finely chopped nuts (cashews, almonds)

Method

- Dry roast sesame seeds in a pan and keep aside.

- Heat ghee in the same pan, then add ragi flour and roast on low heat for about 10-12 minutes.

- Add grated jaggery and roasted sesame seeds to the ragi mixture, stirring continuously until the jaggery melts and mixes evenly.

- Shape the mixture into ladoos when it cools slightly, you can also add nuts if desired.

- Serve them fresh on Diwali or store them in an airtight container.

