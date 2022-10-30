Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, images, greetings, status to share with loved ones

Chhath Puja 2022: The four-day-long auspicious festival is celebrated with much joy, across the country, largely in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The festival begins six days after Diwali and falls on the sixth day of the Kartik Shukla. This year, it will be celebrated on October 30. It begins with Nahay Khay. On the occasion of Chhath Puja 2022, here are some wishes, mages, greetings and messages you can send to your near and dear ones.

1. Let's all pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and ask for blessings, happiness, prosperity, and success. Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein.

2. May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with all the success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your close ones.

3. May this Chhath Puja mark the new beginning of your life with fortune and success. May you be blessed by Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

4. All that exists was born from the sun, and there is nothing apart from it. Sending a lot of love and blessings on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

5. Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja.

6. On this occasion of Chhath, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings upon our lives and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

7. Chhath Puja is all about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the warm rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Chhath Puja.

8. Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Maiya ki puja karne ka diwas hai. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!

9. May Chhath Mata always be with you and keep you on the right path and bring you happiness and smiles in your life. Wishing you a very Happy Chhath Puja to my dear ones.

10. On this Chhath puja, may Chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath.