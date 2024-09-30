Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can you boil packet milk? Discover what happens when you do

    Boiling packaged milk can be detrimental to health as it is already pasteurized. Repeated boiling can destroy its nutrients and affect the taste.

    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    Food Desk: We all know how beneficial drinking milk is for our bones and our health. People drink cow's milk, buffalo's milk, or packaged milk. Cow and buffalo milk is boiled and consumed, but do you know whether we should boil packaged milk or not? Many people make this basic mistake and boil packets of packaged milk, but what do health experts say about whether this milk should be boiled or not, and if it is boiled, what happens? Let us tell you.

    Do you also make the mistake of boiling packaged milk?

    A video has been shared on Instagram on a page named shivammalik09. This video states that boiling packaged milk can be harmful to health. This video states that it is written on the back of the milk packet that this milk is pasteurized, meaning that the harmful bacteria in this milk have already been killed and this milk has already been boiled. This also increases its shelf life. In such a situation, you can use packaged milk directly like this or you can use it by making it lukewarm.

     

     

    What happens when packaged milk is boiled?

    This video also states that repeatedly boiling packaged milk reduces its nutritional value. Health experts believe that along with the loss of nutrients, its taste can also deteriorate. However, you can warm pasteurized milk and then use it for drinking or in other things. It is better to use steel utensils for heating milk, as its erosion is less. Heating milk in an aluminum pan erodes it.

     

