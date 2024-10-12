Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beat morning fatigue: Top causes and effective solutions

    Feeling tired in the morning despite enough sleep? Learn about the causes—irregular sleep, stress, screen time, poor lifestyle, and health issues—and easy solutions to overcome them.

    Beat morning fatigue: Top causes and effective solutions RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Morning Weakness Causes: Waking up without feeling refreshed affects the entire day's work. Often, even after a full night's sleep, we feel tired in the morning. Although 7-8 hours of sleep is considered sufficient, if you still feel like you haven't slept all night, be alert. This has become a common problem. Today, we'll discuss some possible causes and provide tips to help you overcome this issue.

    Reduce Screen Time

    Most people are glued to their mobile phones and TVs before bed. This negatively impacts sleep quality. If you don't sleep well at night, you won't feel good in the morning. So, put away your electronic gadgets before going to bed.

    Irregular Sleep

    Not having a regular sleep-wake schedule causes problems. It affects the body's biological clock (circadian rhythm) and deteriorates sleep quality. If you want to feel refreshed in the morning, make it a habit to sleep and wake up at the same time daily.

    Stressful Life

    If you're stressed all day, it negatively impacts your brain. Stress prevents your mind from resting, making it difficult to get deep sleep. Yoga, meditation, and pranayama techniques can help manage stress.

    Lifestyle

    Poor diet, lack of physical activity, and excessive caffeine intake can also cause fatigue. Nutritional deficiencies prevent the body from getting enough energy. Eat a healthy, balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and protein. Exercise regularly.

    Dinner Time

    Eating heavy meals at night slows down digestion, disrupting sleep and making you feel tired in the morning. Eat a light meal 2-3 hours before bedtime.

    Sleep Environment

    If your sleep environment isn't quiet and dark, it can disturb your sleep. Noise or bright light can repeatedly interrupt sleep. Make your room quiet, dark, and comfortable. Use earplugs if there's too much noise.

    Health Problems

    Certain illnesses, such as thyroid issues, anemia, sleep apnea, or other sleeping disorders, can also cause persistent fatigue. Consult a doctor and get tested if fatigue persists.

    Sedentary Lifestyle

    If you don't exercise regularly, your body's energy levels decrease, and you feel sluggish. Include at least 30 minutes of physical activity in your daily routine.

