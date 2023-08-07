Barehipani to Devkund: 10 majestic waterfalls in Odisha

Nestled in the heart of the Indian subcontinent, Odisha boasts a rich tapestry of natural wonders that captivate the senses and soothe the soul. Among its myriad offerings, the state's resplendent waterfalls stand as awe-inspiring works of art crafted by Mother Nature herself. From the cascading sheets of water to the lush green surroundings, these waterfalls epitomize the ethereal beauty of Odisha's landscape.

1. Barehipani Waterfall

The crown jewel of Odisha's waterfall collection, Barehipani, resides within the emerald embrace of Simlipal National Park. Its two-tiered splendor plunges from a staggering height of 399 meters, sending a mesmerizing mist into the air. This sublime cascade, surrounded by virgin forests and diverse wildlife, offers an unparalleled connection with nature.

2. Joranda Waterfall

Located near Dhenkanal, the Joranda Waterfall enchants visitors with its tranquil beauty. The glistening waters gracefully tumble over rocky ledges, creating a soothing symphony that resonates with serenity. A popular haven for picnickers and nature enthusiasts, Joranda exudes an aura of relaxation and rejuvenation.

3. Sanaghagara Waterfall

The horseshoe-shaped Sanaghagara Waterfall, situated in Keonjhar district, is a visual masterpiece. Its waters cascade in a delicate dance, accentuated by the verdant surroundings. As sunlight filters through the lush canopy, rainbows often play upon the mist, painting the scene with enchantment.

4. Khandadhar Waterfall

Khandadhar, aptly named as the "Horseshoe of Waterfalls," descends from a height of 244 meters in Keonjhar district. The thunderous roar of its waters and the spectacular view from the viewing deck inspire a profound sense of wonder. A trek to Khandadhar is a journey into the heart of Odisha's untamed beauty.

5. Badaghagara Waterfall

Badaghagara, located near Kendujhar, is a symphony of water and stone. Its powerful descent amidst rocky terrain imparts a sense of grandeur. The surrounding forests provide a serene backdrop, making it a favored destination for those seeking solace in nature's embrace.

6. Harishankar Waterfall

Nestled in Balangir district, Harishankar Waterfall holds spiritual significance for many. Amidst the lush greenery, the waterfall's twin streams offer a tranquil atmosphere conducive to reflection and devotion. Pilgrims and nature enthusiasts alike find solace in its serene ambiance.

7. Pradhanpat Waterfall

Deogarh district houses the captivating Pradhanpat Waterfall, surrounded by lush foliage. The cascading waters create a mesmerizing spectacle that beckons travelers to immerse themselves in its beauty. Picnicking by its banks is a popular pastime, allowing visitors to savor nature's bounty.

8. Phurlijharan Waterfall

Kalahandi district unveils the ethereal Phurlijharan Waterfall, aptly known as the "Waterfall of Foam." The milky white waters cascade down the rocks, creating a captivating vision. Its unique appearance and tranquil surroundings make it a captivating retreat for those seeking serenity.

9. Devkund Waterfall

Tucked away in Malkangiri district, Devkund Waterfall enchants with its hidden beauty. Surrounded by dense forests, it offers a trekking adventure that culminates in a breathtaking reward. The pristine waters and untouched wilderness make Devkund a haven for nature enthusiasts.

10. Hingalgadh Waterfall

Ganjam district's Hingalgadh Waterfall is a testament to the raw, untamed beauty of Odisha. As water plunges from the rocks, a sense of awe envelops all who witness its might. The surrounding landscape provides a picturesque setting for contemplation and connection with the natural world.



Odisha's waterfalls are nature's symphony, each unique in its composition and allure. From the towering Barehipani to the secluded Devkund, these waterfalls paint a vivid portrait of Odisha's diverse and captivating landscapes. As visitors embark on a journey to these enchanting cascades, they not only witness nature's masterpieces but also forge a profound connection with the rich tapestry of life that thrives around these awe-inspiring wonders.