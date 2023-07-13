Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bandhavgarh to Panna: Explore the 6 wildlife corridor of Madhya Pradesh

    Embark on a thrilling journey through 6 national parks from Bandhavgarh to Panna, discovering diverse wildlife and exploring the wildlife corridor

    Embark on an unforgettable journey through the wildlife corridor, traversing six stunning national parks from Bandhavgarh to Panna in Madhya Pradesh, India. This incredible expedition offers a remarkable opportunity to witness the abundant biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes that define central India's natural heritage.

    Bandhavgarh National Park

    Our adventure begins in Bandhavgarh National Park, renowned for its dense population of majestic tigers. As you enter this captivating reserve, be prepared to be spellbound by the awe-inspiring presence of these magnificent creatures. Alongside the tigers, you'll have the chance to spot other fascinating wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, and an array of vibrant bird species.

    Kanha National Park

    Continuing our journey, we arrive at Kanha National Park, one of Madhya Pradesh's largest and most picturesque national parks. Its lush forests, rolling meadows, and serene streams provide an idyllic backdrop for an enchanting wildlife experience. Explore the diverse habitats as you seek out the elusive tigers, graceful leopards, and a captivating assortment of wildlife. Kanha's dedicated conservation efforts have been instrumental in preserving the park's endangered species and their habitats.

    ALSO READ: Khajuraho to Orchha: 8 places for history buffs in Madhya Pradesh

    Pench National Park

    Our next destination is Pench National Park, a captivating wilderness immortalized by Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book." Step into Mowgli's world as you traverse the teak forests and expansive grasslands. Prepare to witness the untamed beauty of tigers prowling through the foliage, leopards stealthily maneuvering their way, and the lively dance of spotted deer. The park's rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes make every moment a mesmerizing experience.

    ALSO READ: Gorumara to Sundarbans: Explore the enchanting national parks of West Bengal

    Satpura National Park

    As our journey continues, we venture into Satpura National Park, a hidden gem nestled amidst rugged terrains. Brace yourself for thrilling treks through dense forests, serene boating expeditions on tranquil lakes, and encounters with a remarkable variety of wildlife. Traverse the trails and catch glimpses of elusive tigers, leopards, Indian gaurs, and an abundant array of avian species. Satpura's untouched wilderness offers an authentic and immersive wildlife experience.

    Panna National Park

    Our next stop is Panna National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its pristine wilderness. Witness the dedicated efforts of conservationists in safeguarding the tiger population and restoring the park's natural ecosystem. Marvel at the diverse flora and fauna as you spot tigers prowling through their territory, graceful leopards gracefully blending into the surroundings, and numerous other species coexisting in harmony.

    Sanjay National Park, located in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, is a captivating wildlife sanctuary that forms part of the larger Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve. Spanning across an area of approximately 466 square kilometers, this park offers a unique and off-the-beaten-path wildlife experience. Sanjay National Park boasts a diverse ecosystem comprising dense forests, hilly terrains, and meandering rivers. The park is home to a wide range of wildlife species, including tigers, leopards, Indian wild dogs (dholes), Indian bison (gaur), sloth bears, spotted deer, sambar deer, and various species of primates. Birdwatchers will also delight in the park's avian residents, such as the Malabar pied hornbill, Indian pitta, crested serpent eagle, and many more.

    Traversing through these six national parks from Bandhavgarh to Panna offers an unparalleled wildlife adventure. Experience the majesty of tigers, the enchantment of diverse flora and fauna, and the serenity of untouched landscapes. Madhya Pradesh's national parks provide a glimpse into the rich biodiversity and conservation efforts of central India. Whether you are a wildlife enthusiast, nature lover, or adventurer seeking extraordinary experiences, this journey through the wildlife corridor promises memories that will last a lifetime.

