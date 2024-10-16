Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you on the list? 5 zodiac signs favored by Goddess Lakshmi

    According to astrology, five zodiac signs are particularly favored by Maa Lakshmi. These individuals possess qualities like hard work, reliability, kindness, and loyalty, earning them special blessings.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 7:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 7:40 PM IST

    Everyone is busy worshipping Maa Lakshmi. But do you know which five zodiac signs are most dear to Maa Laxmi? According to Astrology, out of the 12 zodiac signs, there are 5 signs that are very dear to Maa Lakshmi. It can be said that Maa Lakshmi is very fond of the natives of these signs. They all receive special blessings from Maa Lakshmi.

    According to astrology, Maa Lakshmi is very fond of the natives of Aries. Moreover, the natives of this sign are very hardworking. They achieve whatever they set their mind to. They are very dear to Maa Lakshmi. These individuals are honest and dedicated to their work and, the natives of this sign also have leadership qualities.

    Now let's talk about Taurus. The natives of this sign are very dear to Goddess Lakshmi. The most noteworthy thing is that they are very reliable. That is, they can be relied upon a lot. According to astrology, people of this sign always like to be safe and they are very dear to Maa Lakshmi.

    On the other hand, the natives of Gemini are good-hearted people and very affectionate. Maa Lakshmi is also very fond of them. Along with that, Maa Lakshmi is also very fond of Virgo. So their natives can be said to be very lucky. They are very realistic and loyal. They are very dear to Goddess Lakshmi. People of this sign are never afraid to work hard. Therefore, the natives of this sign achieve success very quickly in their careers.

    Now let's talk about Libra. Maa Lakshmi is very fond of the natives of this sign and blesses them.

    Disclaimer: Asianet News  does not have any opinion regarding what is in the fate of the natives of any zodiac sign.

