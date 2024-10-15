Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 Early signs of vaginal cancer you shouldn't ignore

    Vaginal cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages. Therefore, regular health checkups are essential for early diagnosis.

    Vaginal cancer is a rare and dangerous cancer found in women. It is characterized by the abnormal growth of malignant cancer cells in the vagina. It is often an overlooked cancer. Vaginal cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages. Therefore, regular health checkups are essential for early diagnosis. Understanding the symptoms can help women seek medical attention quickly. So let's identify some of the important symptoms of vaginal cancer.

    1. Unusual Bleeding

    One of the first and most common symptoms of vaginal cancer is unusual vaginal bleeding. This can occur between menstrual cycles, after menopause, or after sexual intercourse. Pay particular attention to bleeding after menopause.

    2. Unusual Vaginal Discharge

    Unusual vaginal discharge is another sign of vaginal cancer. Vaginal discharge may be white, bloody, or foul-smelling. This is different from the normal discharge associated with the menstrual cycle.

    3. A Lump or Growth in the Vagina

    A lump or growth in the vagina is a more obvious sign of vaginal cancer. This lump may be painless or uncomfortable and may be located on the vaginal wall or near the vaginal opening. Not all lumps are cancerous, but if there is any unusual growth, see a doctor for a checkup.

    4. Pelvic Pain and Discomfort

    Pelvic pain and discomfort can also be a sign of vaginal cancer.

    5. Pain During Intercourse

    Pain during intercourse, leg pain, and swelling in the legs are some other symptoms of vaginal cancer.

    6. Difficulty or Pain Urinating

    Difficulty urinating or frequent urination, pain during urination are also symptoms. Persistent urinary symptoms, especially if accompanied by other symptoms such as bleeding or pain, should not be taken lightly.

    7. Constipation

    Constipation or digestive problems and other bowel discomforts can sometimes be related to this. Vaginal cancer can affect bowel function, which can cause constipation or changes in bowel habits.

    Note: If you experience the above symptoms, do not attempt self-diagnosis, but consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease.

