Raising healthy children is every parent's duty. Just as food is important for children's healthy development, keeping them physically strong and active is equally important. This not only keeps them healthy but also helps them grow taller at the right age. When observing the proper growth and physical development of children, their weight and height should also be monitored at every age. Some children grow taller according to their age. But.. some children do not grow much. There can be any number of reasons why they are not growing taller. Children may not grow taller due to lack of nutrition and lack of physical activity. Sometimes family genes can also be the reason. However, it seems that by teaching yoga asanas, their height can be increased. Let's see what those yoga asanas are.

Below are some yoga asanas that children can do very easily. If you make them do it regularly... you will see the results soon. So here are some yoga asanas that will help your baby grow taller and faster.

5 Yoga Poses to Increase Your Child's Height:

1. Tadasana

First, have your child stand straight with their feet together and their arms close to their body. Now raise your hands and join your fingers. Then slowly pull the body up from the toes as far as it will go. Hold for a few seconds. Then slowly lower your hands. If you do this regularly, your baby's spine will expand. Helps to grow taller.

2. Sukhasana

To increase the height of children, first make your children sit with their waist straight and do this asana. Then slowly raise both hands upwards. Now slowly turn right and left. The body should be stretched on both sides. Doing this asana regularly will make the spine flexible and grow taller. Also, this asana will increase your baby's height quickly.



3. Poornagasana

To increase your child's height, first ask your child to lie down on a yoga mat, then gently lift the head and chest from the front by placing your hand on it. But remember that only the stomach should be on the head. Hold from the same position for a few seconds. This asana strengthens the spine. It also helps your baby grow taller.

4. Hastapadasana

First, tell your child to stand up straight to do this asana. Then join both legs. Gently bend your child's body forward and tell them to touch their toes with their hands. Stay in this pose for a few seconds, slowly returning to the original position. By doing this asana daily, the bones and muscles become strong and flexible, and the height increases rapidly.

5. Vrikshasana

First, have your child stand on a yoga mat to do Vrikshasana. Then bend one leg at the knee and place the other leg on the thigh. Now have your baby do Namaskar Mudra with their hands and move them over their head. Leave it for some time. Then ask them to repeat the process with the other leg. This yoga practice improves balance. Strengthens the body. So if your children do this asana regularly, your children will start growing taller quickly.

