5 Flavorful winter pickle recipes for a healthy twist on tradition

Looking for a burst of flavor and health this winter? Here are 5 special pickle recipes that will not only keep you warm but also enhance your meals.

Food Desk: Mango pickle is widely consumed and prepared during summers, and it can be enjoyed throughout the year. However, there are certain types of pickles specifically meant for winter, which not only tantalize our taste buds but also help in keeping our bodies warm. So, before winter sets in, if you're looking to prepare a variety of pickles at home and want to break free from the daily grind of cooking vegetables, try these pickles today! Pack them in lunchboxes for kids and adults alike, or simply enjoy them with parathas for breakfast.

1. Cabbage, Carrot, and Turnip Pickle

Ingredients

1 cup cauliflower florets

1 cup carrots

1 cup turnips

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

Instructions

Blanch the cauliflower, carrots, and turnips in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and let them dry completely. Heat the mustard oil until it smokes, then let it cool slightly. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, and red chili powder to the oil. Mix the vegetables with salt, sugar, and the spicy oil mixture. Add vinegar and mix well. Store in a jar and keep it in the sun for a week, shaking it daily.

2. Green Chili Pickle

Ingredients

250 grams green chilies

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 lemons, juiced

Instructions

Wash and dry the green chilies. Slit them lengthwise.

Heat the mustard oil until it smokes, then cool. In a bowl, combine fennel seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, and salt. Stuff the green chilies with the spice mixture. Store in a jar and pour lemon juice over it. Keep it in the sun for 4-5 days, shaking daily.

3. Radish Pickle

Ingredients

2 large radishes, sliced

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons mustard oil

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon vinegar

Instructions

Dry the radish slices in the sun for 2-3 hours. Heat the mustard oil and let it cool. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the oil.

Mix with the radish slices and vinegar. Store in a jar and keep it in the sun for 2-3 days before serving.

4. Garlic Pickle

Ingredients

250 grams garlic cloves

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 lemon, juiced

Instructions

Peel and wash the garlic cloves. Dry them thoroughly. Heat the mustard oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and turmeric powder. Add garlic cloves, red chili powder, and salt. Pour lemon juice and mix well. Fill in a jar and keep it in the sun for 4-5 days.

5. Indian Gooseberry Pickle

Ingredients

500 grams Indian gooseberries (amla)

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons jaggery

Instructions

Boil the amla until soft, then drain and dry. Heat the mustard oil until it smokes, then cool. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, and chili powder to the oil. Mix with the boiled amla and jaggery. Fill in a jar and keep it in the sun for 4-5 days, mixing it upside down regularly.

