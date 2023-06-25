10 most popular smart home technology trends you should know

From touchless doorbells to smart air purifiers and air conditioners, Vandana Gujrati lists the most popular smart home tech trends today. Many of these trends are no longer reserved for the most high-end homes and are accessible to all.

Smart trends are no longer reserved for the most high-end homes. People are actually buying homes today with an eye on the existing smart home tech that’s already included. These are some of the biggest smart home tech trends happening right now.

1. Integration

From a pure integration standpoint, more smart home devices are starting to communicate with one another, as multiple rooms in a home can be outfitted with Google Home speakers that can function in a group(s) instead of individual units. A Philips Hue lighting system can control the lights in the entire home and can follow specific routines that you create to turn the lights on or off across the household according to your schedule and needs.

A smart refrigerator detects you’re low on milk it could add it to the shopping list stored on your Amazon Alexa device. Connection is key when it comes to expanding the smart home system.

If you have a smartphone, a Wi-Fi connection and an outlet, most people are set to connect a lot of devices -- which makes the barrier to entry lower for smart home tech across the board.

2. Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things

AI in smart homes helps residents play music, update their to-do lists, turn lights off and on and much more. The Internet of Things made in the smart home world in regards to IoT will have a lot of implications for making life easier, particularly in the smart kitchen and smart bathroom space.

3. Touchless Tech

Touchless doorbells are a new innovation for guests to announce their arrival without touching a surface. Many home devices are controlled via mobile apps so each individual that has control touches only their own phone and not the device itself.

4. Smart Thermostats

Smart thermostats have been one of the most widely adopted smart home tech devices. They are generally easy to install and can be completely customized to your preferred temperature, as well as your routines, making it easy to adjust the environment in your home from anywhere.

5. Health Tech

Smart air purifiers and air conditioners are on the rise to assist in elevating and maintaining air quality. Some smart doorbells are integrating temperature-taking functionality so that people can screen their guests. Smart water filtration systems are helping with overall health. Advanced smart toilets are

using sensors to analyze waste and skin to provide insight into the user’s health and alert them about any issues that may arise, with the hope that users can seek professional attention before a problem worsens.

6. At-Home Exercise

Smart workout technology like the Mirror, Samsung’s Smart Trainer and the Ultrahuman app built to connect to a user’s Apple Watch, have all found increased interest.

7. Wireless Security cameras

These surveillance cameras are super-simple to drop into place, this flexibility allows you to move them around whether to alter the position or when you move home. These cameras do need your home WiFi network, and offer a backup cellular connection as well as a battery backup. With footage stored in the cloud, you will not lose any footage.

8. High-Speed Connection

One of the premises for smart homes of the future is a high-speed internet connection via mesh Wi-Fi. The whole house will have a high-speed connection for the rest of the smart home devices you install.

9. High-Tech Security

To ensure the safety of all of the smart home tech inside, smart home security systems are being developed to protect the outside. These devices will get more interconnected, allowing you to check on your home from anywhere and access the controls from afar.

10. Privacy Features

Smart home tech has faced issues with data breaches and security hacks. To remain relevant to savvy consumers today, companies are advancing features to ensure users of these devices that their info and their private lives inside their homes are safe.