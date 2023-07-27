Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning

    Explore ten rapid and nourishing breakfast concepts to energize your hectic mornings! From overnight oats to breakfast burritos, these healthy selections will invigorate you all day long, turning your mornings into a cakewalk.

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning mis
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Here are 10 rapid and wholesome breakfast concepts perfect for busy mornings:

    1. Overnight Cereal: Prepare cereal with your favorite juice, add fruits, nuts, and a splash of honey, then refrigerate overnight for a tasty and healthy grab-and-go meal
    2. Greek Yogurt Sundae: Layer Greek yogurt with granola, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey for a fast and satisfying breakfast

    3. Smoothie Plate: Blend your favorite fruits, spinach or kale, Greek yogurt, and a dash of almond milk. Pour into a plate and top with seeds, nuts, and sliced fruits
    4. Avocado Sandwich: Mash ripe avocado on whole-wheat toast and top with sliced tomatoes, a sprinkle of salt, and a drizzle of olive oil
    5. Morning Wraps: Fill whole-wheat tortillas with scrambled eggs, spinach, diced tomatoes, and a sprinkle of cheese. Roll them up for an on-the-go breakfast

    6. Peanut Butter Banana Bread: Spread natural peanut butter on whole-wheat bread and add sliced bananas for a delicious and energizing breakfast
    7. Veggie Omelette: Whisk eggs and pour them into a hot, greased pan. Add diced vegetables and cheese, then fold the omelette in half
    8. Chia Seed Pudding: Mix chia seeds with milk and a touch of honey or maple syrup. Let it sit in the fridge overnight and top with fruits and nuts in the morning
    9. Cottage Cheese Plate: Combine cottage cheese with diced fruits like peaches, pineapple, or berries. Sprinkle with cinnamon for a delightful morning treat

    10. Energy Balls: Make a batch of energy balls with oats, nut butter, honey, and your favorite mix-ins like chia seeds, dried fruits, or dark chocolate. Store them in the fridge for quick bites throughout the week.

    With these healthy and rapid breakfast concepts, you can initiate your day with a nourishing meal, even on the most hectic mornings.

