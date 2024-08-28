Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala from August 28 to September 1

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Kerala from August 28 to September 1 due to a low-pressure system intensifying into a depression. Isolated areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 30. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2024

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala due to a low-pressure system moving to the Arabian Sea. The system is expected to intensify into a depression by August 29 and reach the Kerala coast by August 30.

    According to the IMD, isolated areas of Kerala can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 30, while the state can expect heavy rainfall from August 28 to September 1. Strong winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph and rough seas are also expected along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts from August 29 to 31.

    The low-pressure system is currently located over the Saurashtra Kutch region and is expected to move towards the norther eastern Arabian Sea by August 29. A new low-pressure system is also expected to form over the middle eastern/ northern Bay of Bengal by August 29, which may move to the Odisha coast of India.

    As a result of this, Kerala is expected to received widespread light/moderate rainfall for the next five days.

    In view of the rough seas and strong winds, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts from August 29 to 31, and along the Karnataka coast from August 28 to 31.

    The IMD has issued a detailed warning for the following periods:

    August 29-31: Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts - wind speed of 35-45 kmph and rough seas, with a possibility of wind speed increasing to 55 kmph at times.
    August 28-31: Karnataka coast - wind speed of 35-45 kmph increasing to 55 kmph and rough seas.

