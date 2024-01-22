Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Population of youths declining in Kerala? Read

    The demographic changes and challenges faced by certain institutions and communities in Kerala are becoming evident. For instance, in 2016, Little Flower School had over 700 students, however, the current enrollment has decreased to 280 students.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The migration has affected the population of youth in the state.  This demographic shift is expected to have ripple effects across various sectors, including education, religion, and social dynamics. Pathanamthitta district, which has a longstanding history of foreign immigration, is already experiencing some initial changes. Notably, Pathanamthitta district currently hosts 20 percent of the state's schools that have less than 25 students. 

    Christian churches in Kerala, including the Marthoma Church, are encountering unprecedented challenges. The age group of Yuvajanya Sakhaya in the Marthoma Church is approaching middle age, indicating a potential gap in the younger demographic. Additionally, there is a reported increase in the number of foreclosed homes, suggesting economic and social challenges within the community.

    There is also a change in policing in this country. In Kerala, where family planning has been successfully implemented, the population is starting to decrease. The percentage of young people in the population is decreasing.

