Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Over 16,000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury

    As 16,000 Kerala government employees are set to retire on Friday (May 31), the state government has to find Rs 9000 crore for retirement benefits. The state has been in overdraft since earlier this month.

    Over 16000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Over 16,000 government employees are scheduled to retire in the state on Friday (May 31). Last year, the number of retirees on May 31 stood at 11,800. This date is significant due to the historical practice in Kerala of registering May 31 as the date of birth when enrolling in school, which was common before the mandatory requirement of a birth certificate.

    Also Read: Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9,000 cr required for benefits to 16,000 retiring employees this year

    Amid a severe economic crisis, Kerala's state finance department must find Rs 9,000 crore for the collective retirement benefits of employees this month. Despite rumors of a potential increase in the pension age, the government has not confirmed any changes. Additionally, Kerala has expressed concern to the Centre over the non-determination of the loan limit for the first quarter of the financial year.

    The state has been in overdraft since earlier this month, facing a financial crunch. Although the budget announced that pension payments for the respective month would begin from the current financial year, this action has yet to commence.

    Fortunately, not everyone withdraws their funds at once, and many prefer to reinvest their money in the treasury. About half of the retirees are teachers. Today, 15 people, including five special secretaries, will resign from the secretariat. Approximately 800 people are leaving the police force, and around 700 drivers and conductors will retire from KSRTC, with plans to temporarily re-employ drivers. Additionally, 1,010 employees are retiring from KSEB. In all departments, retirees will be replaced by lower-ranking staff, but replacements will not happen quickly everywhere due to significant delays in reporting vacancies to the PSC. Reorganization is also being considered to reduce the number of employees in some departments.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Ex-CRPF soldier Vishwambharan from Alappuzha wins Vishu Bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore anr

    Kerala: Ex-CRPF soldier from Alappuzha wins Vishu Bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore

    Kerala: Woman gives birth inside KSRTC bus, rushed to hospital in Thrissur (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Woman gives birth inside KSRTC bus, rushed to hospital in Thrissur (WATCH)

    Kerala: 7 struck by lightning at Kozhikode South Beach; one in ICU anr

    Kerala: 7 struck by lightning at Kozhikode South Beach; one in ICU

    Kerala Bar bribery row: Youth Congress stages protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister MB Rajesh anr

    Kerala bar bribery row: Youth Congress stages protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister MB Rajesh

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala on May 30 2024 announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts anr

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala, announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on May 31: Check how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on May 31: Check how much it costs in your city

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this RBA

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this

    T20 World Cup 2024: Report claims team India unhappy with 'average' training facilities in NY; ICC responds snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Report claims team India unhappy with 'average' training facilities in NY; ICC responds

    'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six RKK

    ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six

    Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here ATG

    Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon