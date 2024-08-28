NIA team conducts investigation at Cochin Shipyard, action taken in connection with espionage case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating a suspected espionage case at Cochin Shipyard, where an Afghan national worked under a false identity and allegedly leaked defense information to foreign countries. An employee has been detained in connection with the case.

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe at the Cochin Shipyard, following allegations of espionage related to defense ships. The investigation, led by the Hyderabad NIA unit, was prompted by reports that sensitive information about defense vessels was leaked by an employee. As part of the investigation, one employee has been detained and is being interrogated.

An Afghan national was found to have worked at Kochi Shipyard under a false identity, claiming to be from Assam, two years ago. He is believed to have leaked sensitive defense information to foreign countries. The state police referred the case to the NIA, which took over the investigation due to its implications for national security. Now, an employee has been detained in connection with the same case, sparking concerns about potential espionage activities at the shipyard.

The NIA discovered that sensitive information about defense ships, including internal images, was posted on the Facebook page "Eagle Payal" between March 1 and December 10, 2023. As part of the investigation, police arrested Sreenish Pookkody, a contract worker at the shipyard, in December 2023 for his alleged involvement in the case.

