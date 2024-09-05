Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Low pressure system to bring rainfall to Kerala this week; IMD predicts isolated rainfall on September 8

    A cyclonic circulation over northern Andhra Pradesh is expected to intensify into a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal on September 5. Meanwhile, weakened systems over Rajasthan and the Arabian Sea have led to widespread light to moderate rainfall being forecasted in Kerala for the next seven days.

    Low pressure system to bring rainfall to Kerala this week; IMD predicts isolated rainfall on September 8 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 8:14 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that active rainfall may continue for a week in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation over the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal today. This is expected to enhance the possibility of rainfall in Kerala.

    The IMD has informed that there is a chance of widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala for the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on September 8. In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on September 8. Meanwhile, the IMD has clarified that there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

    Low-Pressure System Update

    A cyclonic circulation is present over the northern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. On September 5, it will likely intensify into a low-pressure system over the west-central and north-western Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure system over Rajasthan has weakened into a cyclonic circulation, while the low-pressure system over the west-central Arabian Sea has weakened near the Oman coast. As a result, Kerala is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall anticipated on September 8, according to the India Meteorological Department.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'Conferences for party's growth, not personal agendas...' CPM issues stern message anr

    Kerala: 'Conferences for party's growth, not personal agendas...' CPM issues stern message

    Rahul Gandhi donates one month salary of Rs 2.30 lakh to landslide-hit Wayanad; urges others to follow suit anr

    Rahul Gandhi donates one month salary of Rs 2.30 lakh to landslide-hit Wayanad; urges others to follow suit

    Kerala: Fire in Malappuram house claims lives of 3 family members; suicide attempt suspected anr

    Kerala: Fire in Malappuram house claims lives of 3 family members; suicide attempt suspected

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar anr

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Here's the first prize winner worth Rs 1 crore

    Recent Stories

    Teachers Day 2024: 9 Inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna RBA

    Teachers' Day 2024: 9 Inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna

    Why we honor teachers on September 5? Know history, significance RTM

    Why we honor teachers on September 5? Know history, significance

    Teachers Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know Interesting facts about the first Vice-President of India RBA

    Teachers' Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know facts about the first Vice-President of India

    Teachers' Day 2024: Must-Watch movies on student-teacher relationships NTI

    Teachers' Day 2024: Must-Watch movies on student-teacher relationships

    Check you daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon