Low pressure system to bring rainfall to Kerala this week; IMD predicts isolated rainfall on September 8

A cyclonic circulation over northern Andhra Pradesh is expected to intensify into a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal on September 5. Meanwhile, weakened systems over Rajasthan and the Arabian Sea have led to widespread light to moderate rainfall being forecasted in Kerala for the next seven days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that active rainfall may continue for a week in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation over the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal today. This is expected to enhance the possibility of rainfall in Kerala.

The IMD has informed that there is a chance of widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala for the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on September 8. In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on September 8. Meanwhile, the IMD has clarified that there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

Low-Pressure System Update

A cyclonic circulation is present over the northern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. On September 5, it will likely intensify into a low-pressure system over the west-central and north-western Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure system over Rajasthan has weakened into a cyclonic circulation, while the low-pressure system over the west-central Arabian Sea has weakened near the Oman coast. As a result, Kerala is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall anticipated on September 8, according to the India Meteorological Department.



Latest Videos